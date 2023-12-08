Global Oil and Gas (O&G) Service Energy Transition Growth Opportunities for Companies 2023-2030 Featuring Halliburton, Baker Hughes, SLB, Emerson, ABB, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, and Saipem

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Transition Growth Opportunities for Oil and Gas (O&G) Service Companies, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the innovations and strategies of major O&G service companies around six key pillars of the energy transition: automation; renewable energy; hydrogen production; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; process electrification; and emissions management. The study period is 2020-2030, and the forecast period is 2023-2030, using 2022 as the base year.

Energy transition, which refers to the shift from fossil fuel-based systems to zero-carbon solutions, is a complex process for the global energy industry, including suppliers and users. Timelines for eliminating carbon from energy systems vary by region, but most goals - including the Paris Agreement - focus on achieving net zero by the second half of the 21st century.



O&G service and solution companies are at the forefront of change and driving innovation to bring new decarbonization solutions to markets worldwide. The O&G industry has a major negative environmental impact because of its production and use of fossil fuels and the high volume of carbon emissions produced from daily activities. The industry is under pressure to transform by finding ways to address global energy demand growth while reducing its environmental toll.



Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Energy Transition in the Global O&G Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

Growth Environment - Energy Transition

Energy Transition Pillars

Energy Transition Progress by Key Growth Pillar

Energy Transition Progress by Key Region

Energy Transition Progress by Company

Transition Pillar 1 - Emissions Management

Transition Pillar 2 - Automation

Transition Pillar 3 - Electrification

Transition Pillar 4 - Renewable Energy

Transition Pillar 5 - Hydrogen

Transition Pillar 6 - CCUS

Company Profiles

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

SLB

Emerson

ABB

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Saipem

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: PEMS for Emissions Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Automation Technologies Applied to Drilling Process for Efficiency Optimization

Growth Opportunity 3: Floating Wind Farms for Offshore Electrification

Growth Opportunity 4: Floating Solar Energy

Growth Opportunity 5: DAC as a Carbon Capture Alternative

Growth Opportunity 6: Advanced Electrolysis for Hydrogen Scalability

