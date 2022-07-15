Global Oil and Gas Outlook, 2022: Blending Green Hydrogen into Existing Natural Gas Pipelines to Reduce CO2 Emissions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil and Gas Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oil and gas industry recovered strongly in 2021 after recording an all-time low in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil prices in 2021 increased by 70.5% and reached a yearly average of $67.7 per barrel. Amid the geopolitical chaos and Russo-Ukrainian, the oil price rose to $117 per barrel in Q1 2022.

Despite the better-than-expected recovery in the oil and gas industry, uncertainty still looms due to changes in market dynamics in the coming years. This outlook study addresses the global market dynamics and implications in regional hot spots. As we move toward the second half of 2022, we observe that oil and gas companies are very disciplined with their capital spending, focusing more on their financial health, investing in more sustainable businesses, and committing toward climate change and transforming their business models.

The analyst has identified 5 major trends representing key pillars for growth within the oil and gas industry in the medium to long term:

With increased oil prices, companies will have additional funds to invest in decarbonization and green energy solutions, such as carbon capture,utilization, and storage (CCUS).

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) will play a significant role in the Oil and Gas Industry, driven by Europe's urgent need for a quick natural gas supply. United States will rise as the main LNG supplier to Europe .

urgent need for a quick natural gas supply. will rise as the main LNG supplier to . Electrification will play a growing role in industrial decarbonization, focusing mainly on oil and gas, cement, iron and steel, and chemicals industries.

Demand for low carbon hydrogen is forecast to reach 60 Mt by 2030, with a potential to reduce 700 Mt of CO2 annually.

of CO2 annually. Digitalization technologies will underpin the energy transition within oil and gas companies. Automation technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the internet of things will be implemented to increase energy efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

2021 Highlights of the Global Oil and Gas Industry

Top 7 Oil and Gas Predictions for 2022

2021 Key Performance Indicators at a Glance

2022 Oil and Gas KPIs at a Glance - Forecast

Trends and Events in Historical Prices for WTI and Brent

Global Average Rig Count vs Benchmark Crude Oil Prices

Global Oil and Gas Industry Upstream CAPEX

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

4. Global Oil and Gas Outlook

Key Market Trends

Trend 1 - CCUS an Important Equation in Decarbonization

Trend 2 - Role of LNG in the Energy Spectrum

Trend 3 - Industrial Electrification as a Decarbonization Pathway

Trend 4 - Rise of the Hydrogen Economy

Trend 5 - Oil and Gas Automation

5. Oil and Gas Upstream Segment Outlook

Top 8 Upstream Oil and Gas Predictions for 2022

Oil Production Forecast

Gas Production Forecast

Oil and Gas Upstream CAPEX Investments

6. Regional Predictions 2022

2022 Oil and Gas Predictions - North America

2022 Oil and Gas Predictions - Latin America

2022 Oil and Gas Predictions - Europe

2022 Oil and Gas Predictions - Middle East And Africa

2022 Oil and Gas Predictions - Asia-Pacific

2022 Oil and Gas Predictions - Russia and CIS

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries with Less CO2 Emissions

CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters

Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) for Rapid Supply of LNG in Europe

Increased DER and BESS Integration to Drive Electrification Technology Adoption

Blending Green Hydrogen into Existing Natural Gas Pipelines to Reduce CO2 Emissions

AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability

Robotics for the Upstream Sector

IoT to Boost Efficiency

8. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55xwtv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets