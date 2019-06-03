Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market. The Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System market has been analysed By Equipment (Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems) and By Application(Offshore, Onshore). The Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Australia, Iran, Turkey, Algeria, Nigeria) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rise in offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration activities, growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, growing economy as well as increasing government's stringent regulations for safe and pollution free environment.



Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 7% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities as well as surging government regulations for the use of cleaner fuel to reduce pollution. China and India are the biggest markets in the current period and expected to be followed by Australia in forecast period. Market of Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System is driven by rapid crude oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



The report titled "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value) – Analysis By Equipment (Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems), By Application (Offshore, Onshore), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment – Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems

• By Application – Offshore, Onshore



• Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment – Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems

• By Application – Offshore, Onshore



Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Australia, Iran, Turkey, Algeria, Nigeria

• Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment – Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems

• By Application – Offshore, Onshore



Other Report Highlights:

• Industry Structure

• SWOT Analysis

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• olicy and Regulatory Landscape

• Product Benchmarking

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Siemens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, FLIR Systems Inc., Pure Technologies Limited, PSI AG, Perma-Pipe, Spectris Plc, Emerson Electric, Schlumberger, TTK, Sensit, Hifi Engineering.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



