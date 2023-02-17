Global Oil and Gas Production Chemicals Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030 - Enhanced Oil Recovery and Increasing Emphasis on Shale Gas Production Drives Demand

Feb 17, 2023, 06:40 ET
Global Production Chemicals Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Production Chemicals estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Demulsifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corrosion Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Production Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$815 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 5.0% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$618 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Production Chemicals
- Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
- War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry
- Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry
- The Conflict Impacts Natural Gas Imports to Europe
- Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 188 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Global Production Chemicals Market Lines for Effervescent Growth Ahead
- Demulsifiers, Offshore and Oil & Gas: Segments Powering Production Chemicals Market
- Demulsifiers Accounts for a Major Share of the Market
- North America and Europe Hold Major Presence, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Petrochemical Production to Spur Growth in the Production Chemicals Market
- Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals
- Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities
- Increasing Emphasis on Shale Gas Production Drives the Demand for Production Chemicals
- Demand for Natural Gas on the Rise, Bodes Well for Production Chemicals Market
- An Insight into Natural Gas Market Dynamics
- Rise in Drilling & Well Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities
- New Deepwater Discoveries to Augment Market Prospects
- Deepwater Activity in the US Gulf of Mexico to Increase
- Digital Transformation in the Chemical Sector to Drive Market Gains
- AI Finds Growing Application in the Chemical Industry
- Smart Manufacturing Set to Revolutionize the Chemical Sector
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Baker Hughes, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Croda International PLC
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Halliburton
- Schlumberger Ltd.
