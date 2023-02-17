Global Oil and Gas Production Chemicals Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030 - Enhanced Oil Recovery and Increasing Emphasis on Shale Gas Production Drives Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Production Chemicals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Production Chemicals Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Production Chemicals estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Demulsifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corrosion Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Production Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$815 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 5.0% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$618 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Production Chemicals

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry

The Conflict Impacts Natural Gas Imports to Europe

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 188 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Production Chemicals Market Lines for Effervescent Growth Ahead

Demulsifiers, Offshore and Oil & Gas: Segments Powering Production Chemicals Market

Demulsifiers Accounts for a Major Share of the Market

of the Market North America and Europe Hold Major Presence, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

and Europe Hold Major Presence, to Witness Fastest Growth Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Petrochemical Production to Spur Growth in the Production Chemicals Market

Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth

Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Increasing Emphasis on Shale Gas Production Drives the Demand for Production Chemicals

Demand for Natural Gas on the Rise, Bodes Well for Production Chemicals Market

An Insight into Natural Gas Market Dynamics

Rise in Drilling & Well Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities

New Deepwater Discoveries to Augment Market Prospects

Deepwater Activity in the US Gulf of Mexico to Increase

Digital Transformation in the Chemical Sector to Drive Market Gains

AI Finds Growing Application in the Chemical Industry

Smart Manufacturing Set to Revolutionize the Chemical Sector

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 188 Featured)

Akzo Nobel NV

Baker Hughes, Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Halliburton

Schlumberger Ltd.

