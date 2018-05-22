Global Oil and Gas Transportation Market 2018-2022 with Agility, BDP International, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group & Kuehne + Nagel Dominating

The Global Oil and Gas Transportation Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Oil and Gas Transportation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales generated through several modes of oil and gas transportation including pipelines, railroads, tankers and trucks.

Oil and gas transportation involves the transportation of crude oil, natural gases, and refined crude oil products. It also involves the movement of small-sized machineries such as surveying equipment, echo meter, 2-phase separator, and downhole PC pump that are used for crude oil and gas extraction.

One of the key trends impacting this market is the emergence of advanced oil and gas pipeline transportation monitoring technologies. Oil and gas companies are focusing on adopting advanced technologies to ensure the safety of oil and gas pipelines and workers given the hazardous nature of the industry

According to the report, one of the factors influencing this market is the increasing adoption of outsourcing the oil and gas transportation to contract logistics service providers. This also allows the companies to concentrate more on expanding their core businesses.

Further, the report states that one key factor hindering the growth of this market is the rising adoption of electric vehicles owing to the rising concern for global warming. These concerns are encouraging government bodies and international organizations to promote the use of hybrid or electric vehicles for curbing carbon emissions from the transportation industry.

Key vendors

Agility

BDP International

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

Segmentation by mode of transportation

Comparison by mode of transportation

Pipelines - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Railroads - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Tankers and trucks - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by mode of transportation

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging advanced oil and gas pipeline transportation monitoring technologies

Rising demand for technological adoption among oil and gas transportation service providers

Increasing demand in energy sector

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Agility

BDP International

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9mbb8q/global_oil_and?w=5





