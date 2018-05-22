Global Oil and Gas Transportation Market 2018-2022 with Agility, BDP International, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group & Kuehne + Nagel Dominating

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Oil and Gas Transportation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oil and Gas Transportation Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Oil and Gas Transportation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales generated through several modes of oil and gas transportation including pipelines, railroads, tankers and trucks.
Oil and gas transportation involves the transportation of crude oil, natural gases, and refined crude oil products. It also involves the movement of small-sized machineries such as surveying equipment, echo meter, 2-phase separator, and downhole PC pump that are used for crude oil and gas extraction.
One of the key trends impacting this market is the emergence of advanced oil and gas pipeline transportation monitoring technologies. Oil and gas companies are focusing on adopting advanced technologies to ensure the safety of oil and gas pipelines and workers given the hazardous nature of the industry
According to the report, one of the factors influencing this market is the increasing adoption of outsourcing the oil and gas transportation to contract logistics service providers. This also allows the companies to concentrate more on expanding their core businesses.
Further, the report states that one key factor hindering the growth of this market is the rising adoption of electric vehicles owing to the rising concern for global warming. These concerns are encouraging government bodies and international organizations to promote the use of hybrid or electric vehicles for curbing carbon emissions from the transportation industry.
Key vendors
- Agility
- BDP International
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Kuehne + Nagel
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION
- Segmentation by mode of transportation
- Comparison by mode of transportation
- Pipelines - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Railroads - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Tankers and trucks - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by mode of transportation
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging advanced oil and gas pipeline transportation monitoring technologies
- Rising demand for technological adoption among oil and gas transportation service providers
- Increasing demand in energy sector
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9mbb8q/global_oil_and?w=5
