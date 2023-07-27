Global Oil Shale Market Projected to Reach $4.68 Billion by 2027 with 12.5% CAGR, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Crude Oil Prices

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil Shale Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Oil Shale market. The market is projected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2022 to $2.92 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $4.68 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.5%.

Major players in the Oil Shale market include AuraSource Inc., BP Plc., Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Independent Energy Partners Inc., Queensland Energy Resources Limited, Shell Plc., American Shale Oil LLC, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Marathon Oil Corporation, American Resources Corporation, EQT Corporation, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, and Blue Ensign Technologies Limited.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

Oil shale refers to a type of fine-grained sedimentary rock abundant in kerogen and rich in organic material. It contains hydrocarbons locked up in shale rock, which require extraction through fracking.

The products involved in the Oil Shale market include shale gasoline, shale diesel, kerosene, and others. Shale gasoline is natural gas trapped in minute or sub-microscopic pores in shale formations. Technologies involved in the market include in-situ technology and ex-situ technology, used for fuel, electricity, cement and chemicals, and other applications.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in the Oil Shale market, with major companies focusing on innovating new technologies to sustain their market position. For instance, major players like BP Plc. and ExxonMobil Corporation are investing in advanced extraction methods to increase shale oil production.

North America was the largest region in the Oil Shale market in 2022, with Europe being the second-largest region. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

A surge in the crude oil price is expected to drive the growth of the Oil Shale market. As the crude oil price increases due to factors like economic growth, supply limitations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shale oil is increasingly utilized as a replacement for conventional crude oil. Shale oil extraction (fracking) allows for collecting more potential energy from a single drilling well without the need to dig additional wells.

For instance, in September 2022, the average closing price of crude oil was $97.40, marking a significant increase from $68.17 in 2021 and $39.68 in 2020. This surge in crude oil prices is driving the growth of the Oil Shale market.

The Oil Shale market consists of sales of carbonate-rich shale, siliceous shale, and cannel shale. The market value includes the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities or directly to end customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oil Shale Market Characteristics



3. Oil Shale Market Trends And Strategies



4. Oil Shale Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Oil Shale Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Oil Shale Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Oil Shale Market



5. Oil Shale Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Oil Shale Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Oil Shale Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Oil Shale Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oil Shale Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Shale Gasoline

Shale Diesel

Kerosene

Other Products

6.2. Global Oil Shale Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

In-Situ Technology

Ex-Situ Technology

6.3. Global Oil Shale Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fuel

Electricity

Cement And Chemicals

Other Applications

7. Oil Shale Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oil Shale Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oil Shale Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

