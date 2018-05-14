LONDON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Oil Storage Industry Outlook to 2022 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3789592



Summary

"Global Oil Storage Industry Outlook to 2022 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals", is a comprehensive report providing information on storage terminals that store crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The report provides terminal name, operator name, commodity stored and storage capacity for all active, planned, announced, suspended, and decommissioned oil storage terminals in the world by region and country for the period 2012-2022. Planned and announced (new build) storage terminals capacity additions and existing capacity expansions by region and key countries in a region was also been included. The report provides global and regional capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.



Scope

- Updated information relating to all active and planned oil storage terminals

- Provides historical data from 2012 to 2017, forecast to 2022

- Capacity information of all oil storage terminals

- Provides operator information for all active and planned oil storage terminals

- Latest developments and contracts related to oil storage terminals.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active and planned oil storage terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitor's oil storage terminals



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3789592



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oil-storage-industry-outlook-to-2022---capacity-and-capital-expenditure-forecasts-with-details-of-all-operating-and-planned-terminals-300647579.html