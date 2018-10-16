Global Oilfield Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Oilfield Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Products: Drilling Fluids, Cementing Chemicals, Production Chemicals, EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) Chemicals, Stimulation Chemicals, and Completion & Workover Fluids.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 147 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Akzo Nobel NV

- Albemarle Corp.

- Ashland, Inc.

- Baker Hughes, a GE Company

- BASF SE

- CES Energy Solutions Corp.



CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Drilling Fluids

Cementing Chemicals

Production Chemicals

EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) Chemicals

Stimulation Chemicals

Completion & Workover Fluids





2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



Oilfield Chemicals - An Overview

Recent Past, Current, and Future Analysis

Improving Oil Prices and Spending Redefine the Dynamics of Oilfield Chemicals Market

Table 1: World Average Rig Count by Region: 2018 (Jan-July) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Average Rig Count by Region (2013-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Rig Count by Region (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Rig Count (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Crude Oil (Brent, & WTI) Price Trends (2011-2018E) (in US$/barrel) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Oil Supply/Demand Balance (2013-1Q2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in E & P Spending Remains a Strong Growth Driver

Table 6: Global Oil & Gas CAPEX (2011-2018P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Deep Water Drilling Unveils New Opportunities

Table 7: Global Oil Production (2010 & 2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Deepwater Capex (2010-2019) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Average Depth Per Well (2012 -2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Natural Gas Production from Unconventional Resources Spurs Oilfield Chemicals Demand





3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS



Drilling Fluids Gain from the Rise in Drilling Rates

Water-Based Drilling Fluids Gain Significance Over Oil-Based Muds

Rise in Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand for Drilling Fluids

Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals

Table 10: Production Profile of Typical Oil Field (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stimulation Chemicals - A High Potential Segment

New and Emerging Shale Plays to Propel Demand for Stimulation Chemicals

Table 11: Global Well Stimulation Chemicals Market by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Proppants, Base Fluid Materials, Fluid Additives, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Newer Fluids & Proppants to Gain Traction

Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields to Drive Demand for EOR Chemicals

Leading Players

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction

Stringent Regulations Encourage Development of Eco-Friendly Chemicals

Nanotechnology Set to Make In-Roads

Smart Fluids Assume a Greater Role

Multi-Well Deepwater Drilling Projects - A Boon to Top Hole Drilling Technology

Top Hole Drilling (THD)

Price Volatility Spurs Hunt for Guar Gum Alternatives

Nanotechnology Finds Application in Cementing





4. PETROLEUM & NATURAL GAS INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW



World Energy Supply: A Prelude

Table 12: World Energy Mix (2016 Vs 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Face of the Oil Industry

Table 13: Global Oil Demand (2008-2018) (in Million Barrels/ day) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Worldwide Proven Oil Reserves (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Reserves by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Natural Gas - One of the Leading Sources of Primary Energy

Table 15: Worldwide Proven Natural Gas Reserves (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Reserves by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Worldwide Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption of Natural gas by Geographic Region for the year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Shale Gas Landscape - A Brief Note

Table 18: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resource (in tcf) by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hydraulic Fracturing & Horizontal Drilling - Key Technologies in Limelight





5. OIL & GAS DRILLING TECHNOLOGIES



Oilfield Drilling

Well Drilling Technologies

Directional Drilling Technology

Horizontal Drilling Technology

Slim Hole Horizontal Drilling Technology

Coiled-Tubing Drilling Technology

Dual Gradient Drilling Technology

Well Stimulation Technologies

Well Fracturing Techniques

Hydraulic Fracturing

Well Acidizing Techniques

Acids Used for Fracturing

Acids Used for Matrix Acidizing

Sandstone Acidizing

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Technologies





6. OILFIELD CHEMICALS: A REVIEW



Drilling Fluids

Types of Drilling Fluids

Water Based Muds

Oil-Based Muds

Synthetic Based Fluids

Drilling Fluid Additives

Cementing Chemicals

Production Chemicals

Stimulation Chemicals

Completion & Workover Fluids

EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) Chemicals





7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Overview

Table 19: Leading Players in the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Leading Players in the Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Leading Players in the Production Chemicals Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)

Albemarle Corp. (USA)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

CES Energy Solutions Corp

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)

Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Elementis Plc (UK)

Halliburton Company (USA)

NALCO Champion (USA)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (USA)

Schlumberger Limited (USA)

M-I SWACO (USA)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

The Chemours Company (USA)

Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)

7.2 Recent Industry Activity

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing Signs Distribution Agreement with Quadco

Uzma Bhd Bags Contract for Supply of Drilling Fluids

CEDA Acquires Breakthrough Oilfield Services

TETRA and Halliburton Sign Agreement for Distribution of TETRA CS Neptune® Completion Fluids

Special Materials Company Opens New Facility at San Angelo

Zirax Signs Agreement with Dynamic Energy

MFG Chemical Acquires Gulf Bayport Chemicals

Ingevity Acquires Georgia-Pacific's Pine Chemicals Business

Calumet Specialty Sells Anchor Drilling Fluids to Q'Max America

Select Energy Services Merges with Rockwater Energy Solutions

Secure Energy Services Acquires Canadian Production Chemical Business

Halliburton Introduces BaraShale™ Lite Fluid System

GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes Combine to Form Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Clariant Acquires Kel-Tech and X-Chem Companies

Schlumberger Merges Operations with Cameron International





10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 147 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 158) The United States (71) Canada (5) Europe (43) - France (5) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30) Middle East (7) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

