Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025: Driven by the Growing Demand for Advanced Drilling Fluid and the Shift in Inclination Towards Exploiting Unconventional Hydrocarbon Resources

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Product, By Application, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite price fluctuation of crude oil and increasing environment concern, oilfield chemicals market is projected to have healthy growth.



The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of the global oilfield chemicals market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of oilfield chemicals and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.



The major driving factor of global Oilfield Chemicals market is the growing demand for advanced drilling fluid and shift in inclination towards exploiting the unconventional hydrocarbon resources. For separating gas from oil or separating oil from gas oilfield process chemicals are used. It is also responsible for the removal of water vapor, acid gas separation, and heavy hydrocarbon separation from the gases.



Oilfield chemicals market is projected to experience moderate growth in terms of market value. Owing to availability of a large number of offshore shale reserves, increasing demand for crude oil, and growing product demand in various petroleum operations. These chemicals impede the formation of the metal scales and reduce the water quantity into the oil well throughout exploration & drilling, which results in rising demand and applications of oilfield chemicals.



Oilfield chemicals market continues to witness sturdy growth as it led to cost-effective extraction, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas.



Demulsifiers segment is projected to be the leading type of the oilfield chemicals market during the forecast period



Demulsifiers type is the dominating segment of the entire oilfield chemicals market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Demulsifiers are chemicals that are used to separate emulsions. They are mostly used when the substance mixture is stable and thus the substances cannot separate easily.



Stable emulsions do not break easily. The choice of the type of demulsifiers depends on the emulsions present. Demulsifiers weaken or cancel out the electrostatic forces of repulsion between water droplets with an effect of causing them to come together.



North America constituted the maximum market share in the global oilfield chemicals market during the forecast period



Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The U.S. constituted lion's share of the oilfield chemicals market in North America, in terms of volume and revenue and projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2019-2025. Technological advancement and increase investments in unconventional drilling activities and rapid development of shale gas fields are expected to increase the demand for oilfield chemicals in the near future.



China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. The growing demand for crude oil and petroleum and large investments in the energy sector for the economic developments of nations lead the APAC as the fastest growing region.



Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape



Companies such as BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Stepan Company, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Kemira, Clariant, NALCO, Solvay, Baker Hughes, Croda International Plc., Newpark Resources Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd, Kao Chemicals, Imperial Oilfield chemicals Pvt Ltd. are the key players in manufacturing oilfield chemicals globally.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact & Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.7. Growth Potential Analysis, 2018

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook



5. Oilfields Chemical Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region



6. Oilfields Chemical Market, By Product

6.1. Key Product Trends

6.2. Inhibitors

6.3. Demulsifiers

6.4. Rheology Modifiers

6.5. Friction Reducers

6.6. Biocides

6.7. Surfactants



7. Oilfields Chemical Market, By Application

7.1. Key Application Trends

7.2. Production Chemicals

7.3. Drilling

7.4. Well Stimulation

7.5. Cementing

7.6. Enhanced Oil Recovery

7.7. Workover & Completion



8. Oilfields Chemical Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional Trends

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Company Profiles

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Dow Chemical Company

9.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

9.4 Akzo Nobel N.V.

9.5 Stepan Company

9.6 Schlumberger Limited

9.7 Halliburton

9.8 Kemira

9.9 Clariant

9.10 NALCO

9.11 Solvay

9.12 Baker Hughes

9.13 Croda International PLC

9.14 Newpark Resources Inc.

9.15 Albemarle Corporation

9.16 Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd.

9.17 Kao Chemicals

9.18 Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hv4z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

