Global Oilfield Communications Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Oilfield Communications in US$ by the following Types: Solutions, and Services.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=PRN







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABB Ltd.

- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

- Ceragon Networks Ltd.

- Halliburton

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Hughes Network Systems LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=PRN



OILFIELD COMMUNICATIONS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Solutions

Services





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry

Current & Future Analysis

Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach

Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective Communications

Table 1: Global Crude Oil (Brent, & WTI) Price Trends (2011-2018E) (in US$/barrel) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced Communication Technologies

Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector

Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production

Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production Communications Solutions

Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions

Table 2: E&P Onshore Markets Capacity Demand by Band (In TPEs) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: E&P Offshore Rigs and Platforms Markets Capacity Demand by Band (In TPEs) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: E&P Onshore Markets HTS Capacity Demand by Band (In Gbps) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: E&P Offshore Markets HTS Capacity Demand by Band (In Gbps) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market for VSAT

Table 6: Global VSAT Demand in Gbps: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities

Table 7: Global Oil Production (2010 & 2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Deepwater Capex (2010-2019) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield Communications

Table 9: Global Distribution of Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resources by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector

Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry

Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand

Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector

Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities

Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector

Table 10: Installed Base of Wireless M2M Devices (in Thousand Units) in the Global Oil & Gas Industry: 2013-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

Oil Exploration & Production

Wellhead Automation

Equipment Condition Monitoring

Marketing, Distribution, & Transport

IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector

Video Surveillance - A Critical Need

Big Data Analysis Gains Significance

Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations

Visualization of Production Processes

Security Monitoring





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Oilfield Communication - An Introduction

Solutions

Services

User Interface & Environment

Integrated Data & Voice Networks

Major Communication Technologies in E&P Operations

Wireless Technologies in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry

Point-to-Point Microwave

Multipoint Broadband Wireless

TETRA

Fiber Optics in Upstream Oilfield Communication





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Players

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA)

Halliburton (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)

Inmarsat plc (UK)

ITC Global (USA)

Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA)

Redline Communications Group (Canada)

RigNet, Inc. (USA)

SpeedCast International Limited (Australia)

Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Huawei Introduces eLTE-DSA Solution for Oil & Gas Industry

Moog Focal Introduces QSS Module for Oilfield Communications

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Global Marine Completes Fibre Optic Cable Installations in UK North Sea

RigNet Acquires Auto-Comm and SAFCON

Speedcast Bags VSAT License to operate in Iraq

RigNet Acquires Data Technology Solutions (DTS)

Harris Corporation Sells CapRock Communications to SpeedCast International





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oilfield Communications by Type

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communication Solutions by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communication Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communication Solutions by Application - Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communication Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communication Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communication Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Review

Table 19: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2011-2018): Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for Oil Rigs, Gas Rigs, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2011-2018): Percentage Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for Land-Based Rigs and Offshore Rigs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shale Plays Bring in a Transformation in Energy Mix

Table 21: The US Shale Industry: Oil Production by Select Basins (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Share of Shale Oil in Total US Oil Production (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Table 23: Leading Players in the US Oilfield Communications Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for SpeedCast International, RigNet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Type - Solutions and Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: The US 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Canadian Oil and Gas Industry - A Brief Review

Table 26: Oil and Gas Rig Count in Canada (2011-2018): Breakdown of Average Rig Count by Oil Rigs and Gas Rigs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Type - Solutions and Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Europe Oilfield Communication Market

Oil and Gas Industry in Select Markets

Russia

Norway

Oil and Gas Industry - A Sneak Peek

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - UK, Russia, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: European 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for UK, Russia, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Type - Solutions and Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Oil and Gas Industry - A Review

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Type - Solutions and Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 The Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Review

Companies Focus on the Deployment of Smart Technologies to Run Oilfields

Key Statistical Findings

Table 37: Proven Oil Reserves in the Middle East (2017): Breakdown of Volume Reserves by Country (in Thousand Tonnes) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Oil and Gas Rig Count in the Middle East (2018 1H and 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Rig Counts (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Africa

Table 39: Proven Oil Reserves in Africa (2017): Breakdown of Volume Reserves by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Spending on Automation & Control Systems in Sub- Saharan Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: The Middle East & Africa 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Type - Solutions and Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: The Middle East & Africa 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Oil and Gas Industry - A Review

Table 44: Number of Planned and Proposed Deepwater Projects in Brazil, Guyana and Mexico (2018-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Average Rig Count in Latin America (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Proven Crude Oil Reserves in Latin America by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Type - Solutions and Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled:

The United States (12) Canada (5) Europe (13) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (4)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

