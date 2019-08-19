Global Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Market 2019-2025: Carboxylate/Acrylate will Bring in Healthy Gains

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Scale Inhibitor - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oilfield Scale Inhibitor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$282.5 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 5.6%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Carboxylate/Acrylate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$411.2 Thousand by the year 2025, Carboxylate/Acrylate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Carboxylate/Acrylate will reach a market size of US$29.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$46.9 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Akzo Nobel Oilfield (Akzo Nobel N.V.)

Ashland

BASF Se

Baker Hughes

Clariant Ag

Dowdupont

Evonik Industries Ag

Halliburton

Innospec, Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Schlumberger

Solvay Sa

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Carboxylate/Acrylate (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Sulfonates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Phosphonates (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Carboxylate/Acrylate (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Sulfonates (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Phosphonates (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Oilfield Scale Inhibitor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Carboxylate/Acrylate (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Sulfonates (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Phosphonates (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

