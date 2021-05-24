Global Oleochemicals Markets 2021-2025 - Urbanization / Growth in Biodiesel / Rising Vegetable Oil Demand and Supply / Widespread Utilization of Fatty Acids / Favorable Government Regulations

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oleochemicals market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growth in the biodiesel sector, rising vegetable oil demand and supply, widespread utilization of fatty acids, high economic growth, favorable government regulations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as fluctuations in raw material prices, overcapacity issues, etc.

Scope of the Report

The global oleochemicals market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025, tremendously.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global oleochemicals market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global oleochemicals market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Oleochemicals manufacturers are producing different types of oleochemicals derived from different raw materials for various application.

Further, key players of the oleochemicals market are BASF SE, Wilmar International Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Sime Darby Plantation and PTT Global Chemicals (Emery Oleochemicals) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

