Global Oleoresin Market Forecast Report 2023 - Growing Demand for Fast Food Propels Market Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oleoresin Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oleoresin market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2022 to $1.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.The oleoresin market is expected to reach $1.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The rise in demand for fast food is expected to propel the growth of the oleoresin market going forward. Due to hectic lifestyles, and less time for food preparation people's inclination towards the consumption of fast food rises which will increase demand for fast food. Oleoresin is the main ingredient that helps in providing flouring agents and food colorants for fast food products. The rise in demand for fast food will create the demand for oleoresin which will boost the growth of the market. For instance, in 2022, according to Avika, a Netherlands-based potato processing company, the UK fast food market has grown 9% from US$20.6 billion (£18.9 billion) in 2021 to US$22.45 billion (£20.61 billion) in 2022. Therefore, the rise in demand for fast food is driving the growth of the oleoresin market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the oleoresins market. Major companies operating in the oleoresins market are adopting new production techniques to manufacture oleoresins and sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Algalif, an Iceland-based high-grade natural astaxanthin manufacturer, along with Divi's Nutraceuticals, a US-based carotenoids manufacturer, developed highly concentrated beadlets of sustainable natural astaxanthin oleoresin from microalgae. This newly developed astaxanthin oleoresin is developed using renewable energy and has a scope of application in fortified drinks, nutrition bars, gummies, tablets, and Twizzlers. The newly developed AstaBeadTM beadlets show excellent performance in application in the food and beverage industry due to their ease of handling characteristics.

In February 2020, Givaudan, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and active cosmetic ingredients, acquired Ungerer & Company, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Givauda's portfolio by adding flavours, fragrances, and essential oils to its specialty ingredients business. Also, it will help expand the customer base for fragrances and flavours in the North American region. Ungerer & Company, Inc. is a US-based fragrance and flavour manufacturing company specialized in essential oils, oleoresins and aroma chemicals

Europe was the largest region in the oleoresin market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. 

The oleoresin market consists of the sale of essential oil, fenugreek oleoresin, and celery seed.  The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Product: Paprika; Black Pepper; Capsicum; Turmeric; Ginger; Garlic; Onion; Seed Spice; Herbs; Other Products
  • By Raw Material: Leaves; Seeds; Flowers; Roots; Berries; Other Raw Materials
  • By Extraction Process: Solvent Extraction; Supercritical Fluid Extraction; Other Processes
  • By Application: Food; Beverages; Fragrances; Pharmaceutical; Nutraceutical; Other Applications

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Profiles:

  • AVT Natural Products
  • Ozone Naturals
  • Akay Natural Ingredients
  • Kalsec Inc.
  • Paprika Oleo's India
  • Universal Oleoresins
  • Plant Lipids
  • Kancor Ingredients
  • Synthite Industries
  • All-Season Herbs
  • Chenguang Biotech Group
  • TMV Aromatics Pvt Ltd
  • PT Indesso Aroma
  • Jean Gazignaire S.A.S.
  • Givaudan 

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebdvi2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 20.7% to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 20.7% to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

The "Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: A $17.4 Billion Market by 2028 from $8 Billion in 2022 Featuring Afterpay, Klarna, Billink, and Paypal

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: A $17.4 Billion Market by 2028 from $8 Billion in 2022 Featuring Afterpay, Klarna, Billink, and Paypal

The "Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.