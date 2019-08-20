Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry
Aug 20, 2019, 16:17 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oligonucleotide Synthesis market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 10.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Synthesized Oligonucleotides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Million by the year 2025, Synthesized Oligonucleotides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799261/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$63.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$108 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Synthesized Oligonucleotides will reach a market size of US$88.9 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$420.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ATDBio Ltd. (United Kingdom); Bio-Synthesis Inc. (USA); Eurogentec (Belgium); GE Healthcare Life Sciences (USA); GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan); GenScript Biotech Corporation (China); Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc. (USA); LGC Biosearch Technologies (USA); Merck KgaA (Germany); Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. (USA); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799261/?utm_source=PRN
OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Set for a Steady Growth
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by End-use: 2018
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Breakdown by Geographic
Region: 2018
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Reagents (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Equipment (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Oligonucleotide-based Drugs to Boost the
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Increased Pharma R&D to Spur the Market Growth
FDA-Approved Oligonucleotide-based Drugs Promise Huge Potential
for Market Growth
Recent Approval of Exondys 51 and Nusinersen Aids in Treatment
of Inherited Diseases
Oligonucleotide Drugs Aid Effective Treatment of
Neurodegenerative Disorders
Inotersen - The Second FDA Approved Drug for Polyneuropathy,
Following Onpattro MARKET Outlook and Advancements in Antisense Drugs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Reagents (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Reagents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Equipment (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Equipment (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Equipment (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Research (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Research (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Research (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Diagnostics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Diagnostics (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Therapeutics (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Therapeutics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Therapeutics (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 30: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) MARKET Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Reagents (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Equipment (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) Market Share Breakdown
(in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the period 2018-2025
Table 53: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Japanese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Reagents (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Equipment (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 70: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 74: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the period 2018-2025
Table 110: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 137: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 146: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 154: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 177: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oligonucleotide
Synthesis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis MARKET Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis MARKET in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis MARKET in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 206: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Application: 2014-2025
Table 214: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 220: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO_x000D
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799261/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article