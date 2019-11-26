Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oligonucleotide Synthesis market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.6%. Synthesized Oligonucleotides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Synthesized Oligonucleotides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799261/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthesized Oligonucleotides will reach a market size of US$78.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$394.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ATDBio Ltd.; Bio-Synthesis Inc.; Eurogentec; GE Healthcare Life Sciences; GeneDesign, Inc.; GenScript Biotech Corporation; Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc.; LGC Biosearch Technologies; Merck KgaA; Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799261/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Set for a Steady Growth

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by End-use: 2018

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Breakdown by Geographic

Region: 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Oligonucleotide-based Drugs to Boost the

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Increased Pharma R&D to Spur the Market Growth

FDA-Approved Oligonucleotide-based Drugs Promise Huge Potential

for Market Growth

Recent Approval of Exondys 51 and Nusinersen Aids in Treatment

of Inherited Diseases

Oligonucleotide Drugs Aid Effective Treatment of

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Inotersen - The Second FDA Approved Drug for Polyneuropathy,

Following Onpattro

Market Outlook and Advancements in Antisense Drugs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Reagents (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Reagents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Equipment (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Equipment (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Equipment (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Research (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Research (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Research (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Diagnostics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Diagnostics (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Therapeutics (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Therapeutics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Therapeutics (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Japanese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 70: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 74: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 88: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 122: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 125: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 135: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 146: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 154: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 177: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oligonucleotide

Synthesis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Oligonucleotide Synthesis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 194: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 206: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Application: 2014-2025

Table 214: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 220: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 233: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 236: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 237: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 239: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 240: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 242: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 245: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Historic

Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 248: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 251: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799261/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

