Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets Report 2023-2027: Explosive Growth Forecast as Gene Technology Moves into Mainstream Healthcare, Food Production and Even Data Storage

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets - Forecasts by Oligo Length, Application, and Product - With Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity. Technology is moving fast. It is coming out of the lab and onto the desktop as genetics crosses the chasm into mainstream commerce.

Synthetic Oligonucleotides are poised for explosive growth as gene technology moves into mainstream healthcare, food production and, even, Data Storage!

The market for small snippets of DNA, called Oligonucleotides, is growing into a market for Synthetic DNA where organisms, like algae, are "custom designed" to produce food and medicine while consuming few resources. In applications like CRSPR Gene Editing and COVID-19 Synthetic Antibodies these "Oligos" are already going to work. The possibilities, and market growth are unlimited.

The analysis shows that investors do not yet understand the scope of this technology and the enormous market opportunity. Small biotechs are in a position to become huge multinationals, all based on producing DNA and its building blocks. Learn all about it and see our forecasts in this comprehensive report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?

2.1.1 The Enzyme Race

2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.3.2 Sources

2.3.3 Authors

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Oligonucleotide Synthesis

3.1 Synthesis Technology

3.2 Automation

3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides

3.4 PCR Primers

3.5 PCR Assays and Panels

3.6 Sequencing

3.7 DNA Microarrays

3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides

3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides

3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Factors

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect

5.1.2 The RNA Based Vaccine

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Antisense Revival

5.1.5 New Applications

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Declining Price

5.2.2 Technology Lag

5.2.3 COVID Realignment

5.3 The Next Five Years

6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Scaled Up

6.3 Antisense Oligonucleotide Lowers Tau Tangles

6.4 Ansa Biotechnologies Synthesizes Longest Oligo at 1005 Bases

6.5 Agilent will double oligonucleotide capacity

6.6 RNA Synthesis Technology Commercialized by EnPlusOne

6.7 Quick and Automated Printing of Custom Oligos

6.8 WuXi STA Opens Large-Scale Oligo Manufacturing Facility

6.9 Secarna Pharmaceuticals' and Evotec Achieve Programme Designation

6.10 Aligos Discontinues Development of its Antisense Oligonucleotide

6.11 Seegene Obtains CE Mark for Oligo Based SARS-CoV-2 Assay

6.12 Biofidelity to Launch Mutation Detection Assay

6.13 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Holds Meeting

6.14 New Oligonucleotide Synthesis Chemistry

6.15 Antisense Oligonucleotides Cross Rodents' Blood-Brain Barrier

6.16 New Rapid Multiplexed PCR Assay Uses Oligo Probes

6.17 MIT Devises Oligo 'File System' for DNA Data Storage

6.18 Nuclera Acquires E Ink Digital Microfluidics Business

6.19 Twist Bioscience Hits Milestone for DNA Data Storage

6.20 Twist Bioscience, Vivlion Partner on RNA Libraries for CRISPR

6.21 DNA Script Launching Benchtop Synthesizer for 'DNA on Demand'

6.22 RNA Disease Dx to Develop PoC Covid Test

6.23 Evonetix and Analog Devices Develop GEN3 DNA Synthesis Platform

6.24 ATDBio Receives Grant for Cancer Diagnosis Project

6.25 Twist Bioscience Announces SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutic Ab

6.26 Drugmakers boost oligo capacity amid Covid-19

6.27 Aligos Therapeutics in Study of Oligo Candidate

6.28 DNA Script Raises $89M for SYNTAX Launch

6.29 Codexis & Molecular Assemblies Partner for DNA Synthesis

6.30 NuProbe Licenses Oligo Technology from Rice

6.31 Genome editing with Cas9-oligo conjugates

6.32 OliX Pharma and AM Chemicals Partner for RNA Synthesis Support

6.33 Twist Bio To End Trade Secrets Suit

6.34 DNA Script, partners get grant for data storage

6.35 Xi's STA unit opens oligonucleotide plant

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Diagnostics

7.2 Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

7.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Amyris

7.5 Ansa BioTechnologies

7.6 ATDBio

7.7 ATG biosynthetics

7.8 ATUM

7.9 Bayer

7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.12 Biomatik

7.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.14 Bioneer Corporation

7.15 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.16 Bio-Synthesis

7.17 Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)

7.18 Camena Bioscience

7.19 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.20 Codexis

7.21 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.22 DNA Script

7.23 Enzo Biochem

7.24 Eurofins Scientific

7.25 Eurogentec (Kaneka)

7.26 Evonetix

7.27 GE Healthcare

7.28 Genomatica

7.29 Genscript Biotech

7.30 Hologic

7.31 Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher)

7.32 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

7.33 Janssen Diagnostics

7.34 Kern Systems

7.35 LGC Biosearch Technologies

7.36 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings

7.37 Merck & Co., Inc

7.38 Microsynth

7.39 Millipore Sigma

7.40 Molecular Assemblies

7.41 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.42 Nitto Denko (Avecia)

7.43 Nuclera

7.44 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.45 Qiagen

7.46 Revvity

7.47 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.48 Seegene

7.49 Siemens Healthineers

7.50 Synthego

7.51 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.52 Twist Bioscience

