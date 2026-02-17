Global Olympic Leader Thomas Bach Signs with Keppler Speakers for Exclusive Representation

Former President of the International Olympic Committee Brings Leadership and Unity to Audiences Worldwide

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keppler Speakers, one of the top-ranked speaker bureaus in the industry, announces its exclusive representation of Thomas Bach for keynote speaking engagements worldwide.

Bach served as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from 2013 to 2025 and was subsequently elected Honorary President for Life. During his tenure, he led one of the world's most influential organizations, representing 206 National Olympic Committees and dozens of International Sports Federations. An Olympic gold medalist in fencing himself, Bach guided the Olympic Movement through periods of geopolitical tension, global crisis, and rapid technological change, reinforcing sport as a platform for unity and peace.

Bach's leadership highlights include fostering cooperation between North and South Korea at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, overseeing the Tokyo 2020 Games during the COVID-19 pandemic, and leading the Paris 2024 Games in the face of Russia and Ukraine and their respective allies threatening boycott. He also launched the Olympic Movement's first AI Agenda, establishing a human-centric and ethically governed framework integrating artificial intelligence across athlete performance, officiating, and spectator engagement.

Today, Bach translates these experiences into powerful keynote presentations on global leadership, ethical decision-making, and leading through uncertainty. His insights resonate deeply with Fortune 500 companies, international organizations, and associations seeking inspiration and motivation in times of disruption.

"We are honored to represent Thomas Bach for speaking engagements," said Keppler Speakers' CEO Warren Jones. "His perspectives on diplomacy and resilience are relevant for any audience navigating complexity, change, or division."

Thomas Bach is available for live and virtual speaking engagements internationally. He joins Keppler's distinguished roster of inspiring Olympic athletes.

