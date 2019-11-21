Global Omega-3 PUFA Industry
Nov 21, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 PUFA market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.6%. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.5 Billion by the year 2025, Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$791.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$691.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) will reach a market size of US$419.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arista Industries Inc.; Cargill, Inc.; Croda International PLC; FMC Corporation; Gc Rieber Oil; Omega Protein Corporation; Pharma Marine AS; Polaris; Royal DSM NV
