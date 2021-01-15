Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Report 2020-2027: Growing Demand for Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and DHA-based Supplements

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega 3 Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Fish Oil, Krill Oil), by Form (Soft Gels, Capsules), by Functionality, by End-user, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global omega 3 supplements market size is expected to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The demand for omega-3 supplements is projected to be driven by the growing adoption of the product to fulfill the daily nutritional requirements and maintain optimum health of organs by the geriatric population in developed economies, such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and France.



Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 from the beginning of 2020 led to increased consumer awareness regarding the significance of immunity and immunity-boosting products, which is expected to fuel the demand for various omega fatty acids products. Increasing incorporation of products in gummies form with novel flavor is expected to increase product penetration among children in the coming years.



Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid comprising of over 93.0% of omega-3 fats in the retina and 97.0% in the human brain. Rising demand for DHA supplements for pregnant ladies owing to lack of adequate DHA in the diet is expected to drive the market. Additionally, increasing demand for omega-3 DHA rich supplements from non-lactating mothers is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.



Rising chronic diseases such as strokes, arthritis, coronary heart diseases, and cancer are expected to propel the demand for omega 3 supplements over the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 14 million people between the ages of 30 and 70 die every year due to distinguished chronic diseases. Rising government support to provide consumers with low-cost preventive drugs is projected to propel the demand for omega 3 supplements over the forecast period.



Omega 3 Supplements Market Report Highlights

In terms of source, the krill oil-based omega 3 supplements are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.1% over the projected period on account of the growing demand for eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and DHA-based supplements among consumers globally.

On the basis of functionality, the cardiovascular health segment accounted for over 37.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases as a result of the slow and inactive lifestyle, especially in the age group of 30 to 40 years, and fluctuating dietary patterns are anticipated to spur the segment growth over the next few years.

The market in China is expected to witness significant growth over the upcoming years owing to the propelling spending capacity of consumers. Easy online availability of these supplements in the country has also strengthened its demand in the country.

is expected to witness significant growth over the upcoming years owing to the propelling spending capacity of consumers. Easy online availability of these supplements in the country has also strengthened its demand in the country. Strong mass channels of distribution, online sales, and a growing number of standalone mass facing brands by several companies, including Optimum Nutrition; Herbalife International of America, Inc.; Now Foods., and Amway are the key factors expected to fuel the demand for fish oil-based omega 3 supplements over the upcoming years.

In September 2020 , Aker BioMarine launched a new support vessel at Yantai yard, China . The new vessel's launching has assured the stakeholders that the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the company.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Industry Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis

3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices

3.3.3. Technology Overview

3.3.3.1. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.4. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3.4.1. Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.5. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.6. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Standards and Compliances

3.4.2. Safety

3.4.3. Dietary Supplement Regulations

3.5. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Omega 3 Supplements Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7. Major Strategic Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 4. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Fish Oil

4.3. Krill Oil

4.4. Algae Oil

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Tablets

5.3. Capsules

5.4. Soft gels

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Functionality Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Cardiovascular Health

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health

6.4. Eye Diseases

6.5. Diabetes

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Omega 3 Supplements Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: End-user Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Adults

7.3. Geriatric

7.4. Pregnant Women

7.5. Children

7.6. Infants



Chapter 8. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2. OTC

8.3. Prescribed



Chapter 9. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

9.2. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Chanel Partners

10.3.2. Key Customers

10.4. Public Companies

10.5. Private Companies



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

NutriGold Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Pharma Nord B.V.

i-Health, Inc.

Aker BioMarine AS

Luhua Biomarine ( Shandong ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Pharmavite LLC

KD Pharma Group

NOW Foods

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Natrol LLC

Carlson Laboratories

OmegaBrite

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

VAYA Pharma

Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, SPC

Bionova

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Arkopharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dob04m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

