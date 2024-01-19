Global Omnichannel Commerce Trends Analysis Report Report 2023: Metaverse Shopping on the Rise - Users Explore and Make Purchase Decisions Within Virtual Environments

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Omnichannel Commerce Trends 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over 85% of M-Commerce sales globally were conducted via smartphone, as estimated in 2023

Brick-and-mortar stores and mobile commerce are on the rise globally

One significant trend in the global Omnichannel commerce is the resurgence of brick-and-mortar stores, with half of respondents citing "knowledgeable and helpful sales associates" as the most crucial aspect of their physical store experience. Despite the rise of online shopping, the report reveals a continued demand for personalized and knowledgeable in-store assistance.

In the realm of mobile commerce (M-Commerce), there has been a notable increase worldwide, with over 40% share of retail E-Commerce sales estimated in 2023. Of these M-Commerce sales, around 85% were conducted via smartphones, underlining the ubiquity of mobile devices in the shopping journey.

Global B2C E-Commerce shoppers increasingly favor in-store pickup for online purchases

Interestingly, the convergence of online and offline channels is evident, with around quarter of B2C E-Commerce shoppers globally opting to pick up their online purchases in-store or curbside in October 2022. The ability to physically inspect products and ensure accuracy in orders drove a significant portion of global respondents to choose this hybrid shopping approach in February 2023.

Additionally, over the six months leading up to February 2023, a notable number of global Metaverse users reported engaging in product purchases following experiences of testing and browsing stores through metaverse platforms. This intriguing trend suggests a growing influence of virtual environments on consumer behavior, where users are not only exploring but actively making informed purchase decisions within the metaverse landscape.

Key questions answered in the report:

What percentage of global M-Commerce sales occurred through smartphones in 2023?

What drove B2C E-Commerce shoppers globally to opt for in-store pickup in February 2023 ?

? What are the omnichannel commerce trends are observed across global regions?

What percentage of global SMBs and enterprises saw physical stores as crucial for future commerce growth in September 2022 ?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways of Omnichannel Commerce Trends, November 2023

2. Management Summary

3. Global Developments

Omnichannel Retail Trends, November 2023 (1 of 2)

(1 of 2) Omnichannel Retail Trends, November 2023 (2 of 2)

(2 of 2) Share of Retail M-Commerce Sales Making Up Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2022 & 2023e

Share of Smartphones Accounting For Total M-Commerce Sales, in %, 2023e

Shopping Channels Used at Least Weekly in the Last 12 Months, in % of Respondents, February 2022 & February 2023

& Most Important Attributes of Physical Store Shopping Experience, in % of Respondents, February 2023

Issues Experienced "Almost Always" or "Frequently" While Shopping In-Store in Last 3 Months, in % of Respondents, February 2023

Share of B2C E-Commerce Shoppers Who Picked Up Their Most Recent Online Purchase In-Store or Curbside, in %, October 2022

Share of Respondents Who Shop In-Store or Order Online to Pick-Up In-Store Due to the Ability of Verifying Product Condition and Assurance of Correct Items, in %, February 2023

Share of Respondents Who Planned to Shop in Physical Stores Because They Missed Doing so During Pandemic Lockdowns, in %, February 2023

Share of Respondents Who Planned to Increase In-Store Shopping and Decrease Online Shopping as Delivery Costs Are Too High, in %, February 2023

Expected Changes in Online Shopping Behavior, in % of Respondents, February 2023

Expected Changes in In-Store Shopping Behavior, in % of Respondents, February 2023

Metaverse-Related Activities Undertaken in The Last 6 Months, in % of Metaverse Users, February 2023

Top 5 Customer Acquisition and Retention Strategies, in % of SMBs & Enterprises, September 2022

Share of Businesses That Are Confident That Physical Stores Will Continue to Play an Important Role in Future Commerce Growth, in %, September 2022

Share of Business Decision Makers Who Believe That Interacting With Customers in the Metaverse Will Become Commonplace, in %, September 2022

Share of Total Retailers Who Coordinate Experiences as Customers Switch From One Channel to Another, in %, 2022e

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1. Regional

4.2. China

4.3. Japan

4.4. South Korea

4.5. Australia

4.6. India

4.7. Philippines

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

5.2. UK

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. Poland

5.8. Sweden

6. North America

6.1. Regional

6.2. USA

6.3. Canada

7. Latin America

7.1. Brazil

7.2. Mexico

8. Middle East and Africa

8.1. UAE

8.2. Saudi Arabia

8.3. South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjem89

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets