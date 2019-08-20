Global On-Board Charger Market Projected to Grow Over $7.27 Billion by 2029

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

As per the report, the global on-board charger market generated $1.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.31%, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



The growth in the on-board charger market is due to the increasing awareness among the end users toward a sustainable environment with less greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the stringent government regulations toward the increasing adaption of EV has been the strongest driving force for a faster deployment of this vehicle category, especially at the manufacturing level.



Expert Quote on Global On-Board Charger Market



The on-board charger market is witnessing a high growth rate due to the inclination of consumer and enterprises toward safe and sustainable environment.Moreover, the demand for electric vehicles and on-board chargers is further going to increase in the coming years, owing to the rising demand from both passenger and commercial vehicle segment.



Further, the growth of on-board charger market in Asia-Pacific is the highest, due to strong economic growth, high disposable income, and efforts made by government in terms of regulations regarding vehicular emission in the region. The on-board charger market in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2019-2029).



Scope of the Global On-Board Charger Market



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global on-board charger market, including a thorough analysis of the types of propulsion types and power output.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029.



The industry analysis presents a detailed insight about the major market players in the global on-board charger market using the value chain analysis.



The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.It includes the market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global on-board charger market in terms of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented into 'propulsion type', 'power output', 'end market', and 'region'.



Market Segmentation



The on-board charger market has been tracked along the lines of propulsion type, power output, and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World). Revenue generated from propulsion type (battery electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), and power output (below 7.2 kW, and above 7.2 kW) has been analyzed. The report also covers the on-board charger market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions. A separate segment specifically has been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).



Key Companies in the Global On-Board Charger Market



The report also formulates the entire supply chain of the market, along with industry trends of on-board charger, technology trends, and competitive scenario. Some of the key players identified in the report are Delphi Technologies PLC, Toyota Motor Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., and LG Chem Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What are the key technological and market trends of on-board chargers?

• What are the factors that are expected to drive and restrain the demand for on-board chargers?

• What are the various opportunities for the on-board chargers?

• What is the patent landscape for on-board chargers?

• What is the industry attractiveness of the on-board charger market for the existing companies as well as the new entrants?

• What is the supply chain adopted by the manufacturers of on-board chargers?

• What is the market share of the leading suppliers in the on-board chargers?

• Who are the active suppliers of on-board chargers and what are the key strategies and developments in the market?

• Which is the most preferred on-board charger?

• What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different propulsion types from 2018 to 2029?

• What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different power output from 2018 to 2029?

• What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different end markets from 2018 to 2029?

• What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different regions and countries from 2018 to 2029?



Countries Covered

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-APAC

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Sweden

• Austria

• Rest-of-Europe

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East

• Africa

• Latin America



