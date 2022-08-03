Global On-Board Charger Market to Grow by 29.54% Between 2022 and 2032 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to reach $43.94 billion in terms of revenue by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released their latest study titled On-Board Charger Market – A Global and Regional Analysis .

According to this study, the global on-board charger market size (in revenue) was $2.16 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $43.94 billion in value by 2032.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand of on-board chargers.

High costs associated with fast charging systems

Demonstrating environmental commitment and supporting brand values

Sprouting of new government policies and initiatives

Banning internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production

Increasing adoption of DC-DC integrated on-board chargers

The detailed study is a compilation of 298 market data tables and 58 figures spread through 279 pages.

Check out the detailed Table of Content here →

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1340&type=toc

Existing Competitive Landscape

The extensive market study has included some prominent names established in this market. These companies are further classified into different types.

Company Type 1: On-Board Charger Manufacturers

Meta System S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Lear Corp.

Ficosa Internacional SA

BRUSA Elektronik AG

YAZAKI Corporation

KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG

Company Type 2: Subsystem/Component Suppliers

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices, Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Companies that are not a part of the afore-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The market is expected to continue to evolve rapidly in the forecast period (2022-2032). Innovative solutions are being developed, and new products are being launched in the market. Moreover, the market's growth is assisted by collaborations and product launches. Increasing electric vehicle fleets are expected to drive aftermarket sales of on-board chargers. The significant demand for electric vehicles has made China the world's largest market for on-board chargers in 2021."

Make an inquiry before buying → https://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Recent Developments in the Global On-Board Charger Market

In 2021, MTA S.p.A announced the purchase of an 80% stake in the EDN group, an Italian business that develops and produces power converters and on-board battery chargers for use in hazardous environments and electric cars.

In 2021, Eaton, a power management business, announced the acquisition of Green Motion SA, a top designer and producer of hardware and software for charging electric vehicles.

In 2022, the acquisition of Hella was completed, according to Faurecia. Faurecia and HELLA introduced FORVIA, the newly combined Group's name, following Faurecia's successful acquisition of a controlling stake in HELLA.

Why Should You Buy the Report?

Following are some key reasons to buy the report on the global on-board charger market:

Extensive competitive benchmarking of the players (on-board charger manufacturers) has been done to offer a holistic view of the on-board charger market landscape.

Fifteen company profiles, including on-board charger manufacturers and component/subsystem suppliers are included in the study.

Market ranking analysis has been done based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread.

Segmentation by design type, charging power, distribution channel, propulsion type, vehicle type, and product type has been provided in the report.

The report includes a country-wise electric vehicle production outlook.

Market share analysis of key players in the on-board charger market has been done in the study.

Request a FREE sample of this report here → https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1340&type=download

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market

Automotive Inverter Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: [email protected]

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research