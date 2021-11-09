Global On-body Drug Delivery Devices Intellectual Property Landscape Report 2021-2030: Patents and Affiliated Documents Associated with Modern Wearable/Implantable Therapy Administration Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-body Drug Delivery Devices - Intellectual Property Landscape: Focus on Popular/Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation, Pockets of Innovation/White Spaces, and Key Applicant Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "On-body Drug Delivery Devices - Intellectual Property Landscape" report features an extensive study of the historical and current collection of granted patents, patent applications and affiliated documents associated with modern wearable/implantable therapy administration solutions.

The advantages of on-body drug delivery devices are numerous; consequently, the demand for such devices is also high and growing, which is projected to grow to a USD 600 million market by 2030.

Within such a lucrative and rapidly evolving market it is imperative for innovators and other stakeholders (including interested investors) to regularly track the growing intellectual capital.

In this context, we have analyzed the intellectual property landscape related to on-body (wearable and implantable) drug delivery solutions, and developed independent opinions on both historical and recent trends, and other key attributes of the innovation in this upcoming field of medical technology.



Overview

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, arthritis, hypertension and cancer, are considered among the leading causes of death, worldwide.

In fact, a recent study revealed that the global failure to control the steady rise in preventable risk factors associated with the aforementioned conditions rendered populations vulnerable to COVID-19. Although there are several national and global-level initiatives focused on educating the masses on prevention and promote healthy living, individuals living with a chronic medical condition are required to medicate on a frequent basis - which is often multiple times in a single day.

Lack of adherence to prescribed medication regimens (due to various reasons) and high cost of treatment (a significant share of which stems from non-compliance to treatment), are the major contributing factors to the associated burden on patients and the healthcare system.

However, modern therapy administration technology, such as wearable and implantable drug delivery solutions, allows patients to effectively deal with several of the areas of concern related to therapy adherence and treatment costs.

With provisions to adhere to, or be implanted in the body, this advanced category of drug delivery solutions are known to (1) enable patients to self-medicate (thereby, saving on routine hospital visit fees), (2) effectively reduce the number of needle-pricks in case of patients who are required to medicate multiple times in a day, (3) administer large volumes (more than 2 mL) of therapeutic formulations over an extended period of time, and (4) improve compliance to therapeutic regimens (some devices include provisions for monitoring/tracking dosing).

Scope of the Report

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An in-depth analysis of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to technologies and methods associated with wearable/implantable drug delivery devices, featuring key insights from historical and recent trends

Popular/Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, identifying key words and phrases that are used to describe innovations in portable, large volume drug dispensing solutions, including information on historical usage in IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to further identify similar innovations), and other related trends

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis, taking into account important IP associated parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (taking into consideration regional GDP), where the IP application was filed

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An analysis of the CPC symbols and affiliated families, to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation, featuring an insightful discussion on the prevalent white spaces in this area of research

Company Profiles

Detailed profiles of the key players that have the maximum number of IP publication in the period between 2001-2021, including overview of the company, financial information (if available), and its proprietary IP related trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Data Collection Guide

2. Summary Dashboard

A. Overall Patent Landscape

B. Key CPC Symbols and Affiliated Trends

C. Key Applicants and Affiliated Trends

3. Consolidated Intellectual Property Landscape

4. Key CPC Symbols

5. Key Applicants

6. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

7. Appendix II: Country / Geography Codes

8. Appendix III: Pivot Tables and Reference Ranges (CPC & Applicants)



PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Project Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. On-body Drug Injection Devices

5. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

6. Intellectual Property Landscape, 2001-2021

7. Analysis of Prior Art Search Expressions

8. Patent Valuation Analysis

9. Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendices

