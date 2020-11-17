Global On-Demand Fitness Brand Body FX Launches New User-Friendly App

The app comes at an integral time, as the demand for at-home fitness has skyrocketed due to quarantining measures closing fitness centers across the country. Providing convenience and structure, the Body FX Home Fitness app bundles key elements of healthy living into one comprehensive tool. With outstanding member satisfaction and an excellent track record of successful weight-loss transformations, the company landed a spot on the 2020 Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Officially ranking at #447, with an impressive growth rate of 1021%, the company was the singular digital on-demand fitness app to make the list.

With the Body FX Home Fitness app, it's simple to find a fitness routine that molds to your schedule. Members get full access to time-savvy sweat sessions with the 6-Minute Body program, mood-boosting cardio and core-conditioning with the Latin dance-inspired Figure 8, and a challenging, muscle-strengthening routine with JNL Fusion. Members can seamlessly explore and stream different exercise programs or download to their device for later. Additionally, members receive access to an assortment of videos with tips on healthy eating and nutrient-rich recipes from Body FX's in-house sports nutrition specialist, daily email coaching, fitness challenges, and games that make fitness fun and exciting.

"We are so excited to launch the new Body FX Home Fitness app," adds Body FX CEO and Co-Creator, James Kunitz. "It's long been our mission to assist individuals on their journey to a healthier self, and the app how helps us further simplify that path. The app offers exercise programs for individuals of every fitness level and tangible nutritional tips from our team of experts for an enriching, overall personal wellness experience."

The Body FX Home Fitness app is available for download today. Users can experience the app for free with a 14-day trial to explore which program best fits their preferred training-style. Thereafter, the membership fee is just $15.99 per month or $134.99 per year. For more information on Body FX, please visit www.bodyfx.com or download the app .

ABOUT BODY FX

Founded in 2016 by husband and wife duo James & Janna Kunitz, Body FX is a dynamic fitness experience, offering online workouts through a digital platform and mobile app. In addition to over 200+ energizing fitness videos, Body FX users also gain access to daily email coaching, nutritional support, and an active Facebook support group of close to 150k members strong. From electrifying Latin dance cardio with Figure 8 to speedy, hyper-focused exercises with 6-Minute Body, Body FX makes exercise accessible and fun for everyone. Consumers can access Body FX through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, download the Body FX app, or stream from a desktop at home, all for just $15.99 a month.

