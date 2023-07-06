Global Oncology Biomarkers Market Valued at $15.5 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $35.2 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.9%

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Biomarkers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology biomarkers market reached a value of $15.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand to $35.2 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

There is a clear shift toward treating cancers based on their tumor genetics rather than their site of origin in the body. The increasing role of biomarkers in clinical diagnostics, precision medicine, and clinical trial management supports growth in this market. Driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand in the therapeutic selection and prognosis, precision medicine, and clinical diagnostics, and a growing number of public/private collaborations and government support,

This study provides a comprehensive analysis of oncology biomarkers on a global basis. It aims to offer a range of information, from detailed market analyses within cancer types to overall industry trends, to quantify and qualify the market for products and services in the oncology biomarkers segment. Current and projected market forecasts during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) are discussed. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported.



This report includes forecasts by biomarker type, cancer type, application, and region from 2023 through 2028. The report also includes an analysis of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide oncology biomarkers market. The competitive environment is examined with a particular focus on how new products and technologies influence the current standard of care.

Companies Mentioned

Agendia Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BioCartis NV

bioMérieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Exact Sciences Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Guardant Health Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veracyte Inc.

Report Includes

21 data tables and 60 additional tables

An in-depth analysis of the global oncology biomarkers market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Characterization and quantification of biomarkers market by type, profiling technology, application, cancer type, and region

Discussion on market drivers, challenges and key market strategies and trends

Information on emerging products and technologies, new analytical platforms, novel immunoassays, and bioinformatics tools and discussion on the use of biomarkers in cancer drug development

Profiles of the competitive landscape with an overview of competitor growth strategies and opportunities

Biomarkers allow early disease identification, improved diagnoses, and safer and more efficacious treatments, leading to better patient outcomes and efficient and effective public expenditure on health. Thus, biomarkers are accelerating throughout the cancer care spectrum (screening, diagnosis, prognosis, therapy selection, prediction, response monitoring, and recurrence monitoring) to improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

Also, given the growing burden of cancer on the healthcare ecosystem, there is significant growth in research funding and initiatives to find new clinically relevant biomarkers to understand cancer biology. The discovery of cancer biomarkers is expanding at an unprecedented rate, as previous investments in genomic and proteomic sciences are enabling an improved understanding of disease mechanisms and individual patient responses to therapy. Several cancer biomarkers identified in the past decade are under investigation for their potential applications.

Once these biomarkers are validated and subsequently enter clinical and research applications, the oncology biomarkers market is expected to grow significantly.



Genomic biomarkers are more expensive to assay than protein biomarkers. However, with patients gaining access, oncologists and other providers are becoming more accustomed to incorporating genomic diagnostics into routine care, and the genomic biomarkers market is expected to witness rapid growth in coming years. This market is expected to reach $14.2 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% through the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Outlook



Chapter 4 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Biomarkers

Classification of Biomarkers

Types of Biomarkers

Biomarker Discovery, Verification and Validation

Overview of Cancer

Cancer/Oncology Biomarkers

Oncology Biomarkers Testing Methods

Oncology Biomarkers Testing Types

Biomarker Test Development and Marketing

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Increasing Use of Biomarkers in Drug Discovery and Development

Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods

Increased Availability and Ease of Biomarker Testing

Support from Regulatory Agencies

Barriers

Inadequate Patient Access to and Insurance Coverage of Biomarker Testing

Technical Errors and Delayed Test Results

Low Provider and Patient Awareness

Suboptimal Tissue Procurement and Triaging

Shortages of Laboratories and Personnel

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Biomarker Type

Protein Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers Profiling Technologies

Genomic Biomarker

Genomic Biomarkers Profiling Technologies

Other Biomarkers

Metabolomic Biomarkers

Cellular Biomarkers

Global Market for Oncology Biomarkers, by Biomarker Type

Protein Biomarkers

Genomic Biomarkers

Other Biomarkers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Life Science Research

Risk Assessment and Screening

Diagnostics

Prognostics

Therapeutic Selection and Clinical Trials

Monitoring

Response Monitoring

Recurrence/Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Monitoring

Global Market for Oncology Biomarkers by Application

Life Science Research

Risk Assessment and Screening

Diagnostics

Prognostics

Therapeutic Selection and Clinical Trials

Monitoring

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Cancer Type

Market Overview

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

Prostate Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Leukemia

Others

Ovarian Cancer

Liver Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

Global Market for Oncology Biomarkers by Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Leukemia

Other Cancers

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19

Overview

Implications on Cancer Diagnosis

Implications on Cancer Treatment

Impact on Oncology Biomarkers Market

Chapter 11 Emerging Trends and Technologies in the Market

Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Market

Liquid Biopsy

Circulating Free Nucleic Acids

Circulating Cell-Free DNA (CfDNA)

"Organ Agnostic" Biomarker Testing

PD-L1

Homologous Recombination De?ciency (HRD)

Blood Test for Early-Stage Cancer Detection

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Mergers and Acquisitions

SWOT Analysis for Global Oncology Biomarker Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global Oncology Biomarker Market

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

