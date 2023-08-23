Global Oncology Devices Research Report 2023-2029: Advancements in Robot-Assisted Surgery Devices Improving Patient Outcome and Expanding Treatment Options

23 Aug, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Devices Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Device Type (Ablation, Embolization, Others), Cancer Type (Breast, Uterine, Colon and Rectum, Prostate, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oncology Devices Market is expected to generate 217.00 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 69.80 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Oncology Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.05%.
The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.
The oncology devices market is comprised of a vast assortment of medical devices used for the detection, treatment, and management of cancer. These devices include imaging devices, biopsy devices, radiation therapy devices, surgical devices, and more. As cancer remains a leading cause of mortality and morbidity across the globe, there has been an increase in demand for oncology devices.
The primary driver of the Oncology Devices market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, which is primarily attributable to an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, environmental factors, and genetic predisposition. Increasing cancer awareness and early detection measures have resulted in higher cancer screening rates. This has increased the demand for oncology devices used for early cancer detection and staging.
Moreover, accelerated technological developments have transformed the diagnosis and therapy of cancer. Novel medical devices, such as molecular testing, targeted treatments, and immunotherapies, which have improved outcomes for patients and expanded treatment options, which is driving market growth.
Strategic Recommendations
- Robot-assisted surgery devices for Cancer
- Adoption of improved reimbursement policies to support the demand of Oncology devices market
Report Highlights
- Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Oncology Devices Market
- PET/CT price in Select countries, In EUR
- Radiation therapy price, in Select Countries, in EUR
- Radiofrequency ablation prices, in Select Countries, in EUR
- Age-standardised cancer incidence rate, 2020
- Oncology Devices in Pipeline
- Global Oncology Devices Market: Dashboard
- Global Oncology Devices Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
- Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oncology Devices Market
Global Oncology Devices Market Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)
Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Device Type
- Global Oncology Devices Market, By Device Type Type Overview
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Ablation Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Embolization devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Other Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Cancer Type
- Global Oncology Devices Market, By Cancer Type Overview
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Breast cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Uterine cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Colon and rectum cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Prostate cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Other Cancer Types, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Application
- Global Oncology Devices Market, By Application Overview
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Chemotherapy, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Radiation, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Surgical, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
- Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Diagnosis, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Competitive Positioning
- Companies' Product Positioning
- Market Position Matrix
- Market Share Analysis of Oncology Devices Market
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
- Elekta AB
- Medtronic PLC
- BEBIG Medical GmbH
- Theragenics Corporation
