Global Oncology Devices Research Report 2023-2029: Advancements in Robot-Assisted Surgery Devices Improving Patient Outcome and Expanding Treatment Options

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Aug, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Devices Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Device Type (Ablation, Embolization, Others), Cancer Type (Breast, Uterine, Colon and Rectum, Prostate, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Oncology Devices Market is expected to generate 217.00 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 69.80 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Oncology Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.05%.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The oncology devices market is comprised of a vast assortment of medical devices used for the detection, treatment, and management of cancer. These devices include imaging devices, biopsy devices, radiation therapy devices, surgical devices, and more. As cancer remains a leading cause of mortality and morbidity across the globe, there has been an increase in demand for oncology devices.

The primary driver of the Oncology Devices market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, which is primarily attributable to an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, environmental factors, and genetic predisposition. Increasing cancer awareness and early detection measures have resulted in higher cancer screening rates. This has increased the demand for oncology devices used for early cancer detection and staging.

Moreover, accelerated technological developments have transformed the diagnosis and therapy of cancer. Novel medical devices, such as molecular testing, targeted treatments, and immunotherapies, which have improved outcomes for patients and expanded treatment options, which is driving market growth.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Robot-assisted surgery devices for Cancer
  • Adoption of improved reimbursement policies to support the demand of Oncology devices market

Report Highlights

  • Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Oncology Devices Market
  • PET/CT price in Select countries, In EUR
  • Radiation therapy price, in Select Countries, in EUR
  • Radiofrequency ablation prices, in Select Countries, in EUR
  • Age-standardised cancer incidence rate, 2020
  • Oncology Devices in Pipeline
  • Global Oncology Devices Market: Dashboard
  • Global Oncology Devices Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oncology Devices Market

Global Oncology Devices Market Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Device Type

  • Global Oncology Devices Market, By Device Type Type Overview
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Ablation Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Embolization devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Other Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Cancer Type

  • Global Oncology Devices Market, By Cancer Type Overview
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Breast cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Uterine cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Colon and rectum cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Prostate cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Other Cancer Types, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Oncology Devices Market Segmentation: By Application

  • Global Oncology Devices Market, By Application Overview
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Chemotherapy, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Radiation, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Surgical, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Oncology Devices Market Size, By Diagnosis, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Oncology Devices Market

Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
  • Elekta AB
  • Medtronic PLC
  • BEBIG Medical GmbH
  • Theragenics Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnj3ox

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Innovators - Abbott, Getinge, LivaNova, Nipro and Sonova

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Poised to Reach $4.08 Billion by 2030, Driven by Military Adoption and Intelligent Advancements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.