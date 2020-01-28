Global Oncology Partnering Analysis 2014-2019 - Access to Over 3,500 Oncology Deal Records; Leading Oncology Deals by Value Since 2014

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Oncology Partnering 2014-2019 provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in Oncology partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Oncology partnering agreement structure

Oncology partnering contract documents

Top Oncology deals by value

Most active Oncology dealmakers

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Oncology dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Oncology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Oncology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Oncology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Oncology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Oncology partnering deals by specific Oncology target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Oncology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Oncology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Oncology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Oncology technologies and products.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all oncology partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 3,500 links to online deal records of actual oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Report Scope



This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to oncology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



The report includes:

Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of oncology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 3,500 oncology deal records

The leading oncology deals by value since 2014

The available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,500 oncology deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Oncology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Oncology partnering over the years

2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type

2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type

2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Oncology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Oncology partnering

3.3. Oncology partnering headline values

3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments

3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments

3.6. Oncology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Oncology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Oncology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Oncology

4.4. Top Oncology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Oncology therapeutic target



Companies Mentioned



1ST Biotherapeutics

2A

2X Oncology

3B Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals 3DMed

3D Signatures

3M Drug Delivery Systems

Drug Delivery Systems 3PrimeDx

3SBio

4D Pharma

4SC

14M Genomics

Genomics 20/20 GeneSystems

48Hour Discovery

1717 Life Science Ventures

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

AADi

aaiPharma

AB Analitica

Abbisko Therapeutics

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcam

AbClon

Abcodia

Abcuro

Abilita Bio

Ability Pharmaceuticals

Abingdon Health

Abingworth Management

ABL Bio

Ablynx

Abpro

Abramson Cancer Center

Abreos Biosciences

Absorption Systems

ABX

Abzena

Academia Sinica

Academic and Community Cancer Research United

Academic Drug Discovery Consortium

Accelovance

Accenture

Access Health

Access Pharmaceuticals

Accord Healthcare

AccuGenomics

Accuray

Accu Reference Medical Laboratory

Accurexa

Accutest

ACEA Biosciences

AceCGT Life Science

Acentrus Specialty

Acerta Pharma

Acoustic MedSystems

Acrotech Biopharma

ACT Biotech

Actelion

ACT Genomics

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinobac Biomed

Active Biotech

ACT Onocology

Acuity Pharmaceuticals

Adagene

Adaptiiv

Adaptimmune

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADC Therapeutics

Adimab

Adlai Nortye

Admera Health

AdoRx Therapeutics

ADT Pharmaceuticals

Adult Brain Tumor Consortium

Aduro BioTech

AdvaMed

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Advanced Cooling Therapy

Advanced Medical Isotope

Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Advanced Radiation Therapy

Advanomics

Advantagene

Advanz Pharma

Advaxis

Aegis Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aelan Cell Technologies

AEterna Zentaris

Aethlon Medical

Aetna

AffaMed Therapeutics

Affibody

Affigen

Affimed Therapeutics

Affinita Biotech

Affymetrix

Agalimmune

AGC Biologics

Agena Bioscience

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

Agendia

Agensys

Agenus Bio

Agilent Technologies

Agilvax

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AG Mednet

AgonOx

Aiforia Technologies

AIMM Therapeutics

Airmed Biopharma

AirXpanders

Aitbiotech

AiVita Biomedical

Akeso Biopharma

Akrevia Therapeutics

Akriveia Therapeutics

Akrivis Technologies

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine Albert Einstein Healthcare Network

Albumedix

Alcami

Alcyone Lifesciences

Aldevron

Alibaba Health

Alion Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes

Allcure Kangtai Proton Technology

Allegheny General Hospital

Allergan

Alliance for Biosecurity

Alliance For Cancer Care

Alliance For Clinical Trials In Oncology

Alliance Global FZ

Alliance Global Group

Alliance Healthcare Services

Alliance Oncology

Allied-Bristol Life Sciences

Alligator Bioscience

Allogene Therapeutics

Ally Bridge Group

Almac Diagnostics

Almac Discovery

Almac Group

Almirall

Alpha Cancer Technologies

Alpha Imaging

Alphamab

Alpine Immune Sciences

Altavant Sciences

Alteogen

Alteris

Altiora

Altor BioScience

Altum Pharmaceuticals

Altus Formulation

Alvogen

Alvotech

Amal Therapeutics

Amaran Biotechnology

Amarantus BioSciences

Amarna Therapeutics

Ambrx

Ambry Genetics

amcure

America's Choice Provider Network

American Association for Cancer Research

American Brain Tumor Association

American Cancer Society

American College of Radiology

American CryoStem

American Dental Association

American Health Imaging

American Liver Foundation

American Lung Association

American Skin Association

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

American Society of Human Genetics

AmerisourceBergen

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AmorChem

Amoy Diagnostics

AmoyDx Diagnostics

AMPATH Oncology Institute

Amplitech

Amunix

Anaeropharma

Analogic

Analytical Bio-Chemistry Laboratories

Analytical Biological Services

Anam Hospital

AnaptysBio

Anchiano Therapeutics

Angelini Pharma

Angiex

Angiochem

Angiodynamics

Angle

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics

AnHeart Therapeutics

Animatrix Capital

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Anixa Biosciences

Annias Immunotherapeutics

Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Antengene

Anthem Bluecross

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthony Nolan

Antigen Express

Antikor Biopharma

Antitope

Apceth

APC Therapeutics

Apeiron Biologics

Aperion Biologics

Apexigen

APG Bio

Aphios

Apobiologix

Apocell

Apogee Biotechnology

Apogenix

ApolloBio

Apollo Hospitals Group

Appistry

Applied BioMath

Aprea

AptaBio Therapeutics

Aptamer Therapeutics

Aptarion biotech

Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptose Biosciences

Aqilion

Aquila BioMedical

Aranda Pharma

Aratana Therapeutics

Aravive Biologics

Arbor Vita

ArcherDX

ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative

Arc Medical Design

Arcus Biosciences

Areva Med

arGEN-X

argenx

Argos Therapeutics

Ariad Pharmaceuticals

Ariana Pharma

Arisaph Pharmaceuticals

Arix Bioscience

and many more...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/368s7u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

