Global Oncology Partnering Research Report 2023: Trends, Players and Financials for 6,400+ Deals Signed Since 2016

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all oncology partnering deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including over 6,400 links to online deal records of actual oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering oncology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of oncology dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in oncology dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading oncology deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active oncology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to oncology deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all oncology partnering deals by specific oncology target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific oncology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all oncology partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in oncology partnering and dealmaking since 2016.
Report scope
Global Oncology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials includes:
- Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 6,400 oncology deal records
- The leading oncology deals by value since 2016
In Global Oncology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in oncology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Oncology partnering over the years
2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type
2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type
2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for oncology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for oncology partnering
3.3. Oncology partnering headline values
3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments
3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments
3.6. Oncology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading oncology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in oncology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in oncology
4.4. Top oncology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by oncology therapeutic target
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of oncology deals by company A-Z since 2016
Appendix 2 - Directory of oncology deals by deal type since 2016
Appendix 3 - Directory of oncology deals by stage of development since 2016
Appendix 4 - Directory of oncology deals by technology type since 2016
Further reading on dealmaking
Deal type definitions
Table of figures
Figure 1: Oncology partnering since 2016
Figure 2: Oncology partnering by deal type since 2016
Figure 3: Oncology partnering by industry sector since 2016
Figure 4: Oncology partnering by stage of development since 2016
Figure 5: Oncology partnering by technology type since 2016
Figure 6: Oncology partnering by indication since 2016
Figure 7: Oncology deals with a headline value
Figure 8: Oncology deals with upfront payment values
Figure 9: Oncology deals with milestone payment
Figure 10: Oncology deals with royalty rates
Figure 11: Active oncology dealmaking activity since 2016
Figure 12: Top oncology deals by value since 2016
