Global Oncology Partnering Research Report 2023: Trends, Players and Financials for 6,400+ Deals Signed Since 2016

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all oncology partnering deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including over 6,400 links to online deal records of actual oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering oncology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of oncology dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in oncology dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading oncology deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active oncology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to oncology deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all oncology partnering deals by specific oncology target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific oncology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all oncology partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in oncology partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



Report scope



Global Oncology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 6,400 oncology deal records

The leading oncology deals by value since 2016

In Global Oncology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in oncology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Oncology partnering over the years

2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type

2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type

2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for oncology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for oncology partnering

3.3. Oncology partnering headline values

3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments

3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments

3.6. Oncology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading oncology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in oncology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in oncology

4.4. Top oncology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by oncology therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of oncology deals by company A-Z since 2016

Appendix 2 - Directory of oncology deals by deal type since 2016

Appendix 3 - Directory of oncology deals by stage of development since 2016

Appendix 4 - Directory of oncology deals by technology type since 2016

Further reading on dealmaking

Deal type definitions



Table of figures

Figure 1: Oncology partnering since 2016

Figure 2: Oncology partnering by deal type since 2016

Figure 3: Oncology partnering by industry sector since 2016

Figure 4: Oncology partnering by stage of development since 2016

Figure 5: Oncology partnering by technology type since 2016

Figure 6: Oncology partnering by indication since 2016

Figure 7: Oncology deals with a headline value

Figure 8: Oncology deals with upfront payment values

Figure 9: Oncology deals with milestone payment

Figure 10: Oncology deals with royalty rates

Figure 11: Active oncology dealmaking activity since 2016

Figure 12: Top oncology deals by value since 2016

Companies Mentioned

1ST Biotherapeutics

2bPrecise

2cureX

2seventy bio

2X Oncology

3B Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals 3D Medicines

3P Biopharmaceuticals

3SBio

4baseCare

4C Biomed

4D Path

4D Pharma

5AM Ventures

Ventures 7 Hills Pharma

9 Meters Biopharma

48Hour Discovery

111

1717 Life Science Ventures

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

A- Alpha Bio

A2 Biotherapeutics

A2A Pharmaceuticals

Aadi Bioscience

Aarvik Therapeutics

Abbisko Therapeutics

Abbvie

Abcam

AbCellera

Abcuro

Abdul Latif Jameel Health

Abexxa Biologics

Abilita Bio

Abingworth Management

Abintus Bio

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals

ABL Bio

Ab Magnitude Ventures

Abound Bio

Abpro

Abramson Cancer Center

AbSci

ABVC BioPharma

Abveris

ABX

Abzena

Academia Sinica

Academic and Community Cancer Research United

AC Bioscience

Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure

Accent Therapeutics

Accenture

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Accord Healthcare

Accudata Systems

Accuray

ACEA Biosciences

ACEA Therapeutics

Acentrus Specialty

Acepodia

Acerand Therapeutics

Acerta Pharma

Aceso Life Science

Achilles Therapeutics

Acibadem University

Acino Pharma

Acoustic MedSystems

Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrotech Biopharma

Actelion

ACT Genomics

Actimed Therapeutics

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actuate Therapeutics

Actym Therapeutics

Acucela

Acuitas Therapeutics

Acuity Pharmaceuticals

Acupath Laboratories

Adagene

AdAlta

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adaptate Biotherapeutics

Adaptiiv

Adaptimmune

Adaptive Biotechnologies

AdaptVac

ADC Therapeutics

Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute

Adgero Biopharmaceuticals

Adicet Bio

ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech

Adimab

Adium Pharma

Adlai Nortye

AdoRx Therapeutics

ADT Pharmaceuticals

Adult Brain Tumor Consortium

Aduro BioTech

Advaite

AdvaMed

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Group

Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Advanced Radiation Therapy

Advanz Pharma

Advaxis

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aethlon Medical

Aetion

Aetna

AffaMed Therapeutics

Affigen

Affimed Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics

Again Life Italia

Agalimmune

AGC Biologics

Agena Bioscience

Agencja Badan Medycznych

Agendia

Agenus Bio

AgeX Therapeutics

Agilent Technologies

Agilvax

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AG Mednet

AgonOx

AiCure

Aidence

Aidoc

Aiforia Technologies

AIkido Pharma

Aileron Therapeutics

AimedBio

AIMM Therapeutics

Aion Therapeutic

AirXpanders

Ajax Therapeutics

Ajinomoto

Akeso Biopharma

Akoya Biosciences

Akrevia Therapeutics

AKSO Biopharmaceutical

Albany Medical College

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine Alcami

Alcedis

Alchemab

Aldevron

Alector

Aleta Biotherapeutics

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alibaba Health

Alkermes

