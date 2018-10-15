Global OneMBA® Program announces University of Miami Business School as new partner

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMBA®, the truly global executive MBA program offered in partnership by renowned business schools around the world, announces that University of Miami Business School has joined its consortium as the new American partner, succeeding the role previously assumed by the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

It joins the four other partner schools:

"When the USA is looking inward, we at Miami Business School proudly reaffirm our commitment to global dialogue and mutual support by joining the OneMBA family of schools," said John Quelch, Dean of Miami Business School.

Miami Business School, founded in 1929, is reputed for its forward-thinking leadership and agility, and is focused on global partnerships. Its mission is to develop innovative ideas and principled leaders that transform global business and society. Its graduate student enrollment increased by 12 percent in 2018, demonstrating the draw of its academic programs and location.

One of 11 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers undergraduate, master's, doctoral, and executive education programs. With its location in a major center for international business, the School is acclaimed for its global perspective, student and faculty diversity, and engagement with the business community.

"OneMBA offers our students the opportunity to learn about international business by doing, experiencing, and working in diverse global teams," said Patricia Abril, Vice Dean of Graduate Business Programs at Miami Business School. "There is no better way to learn in today's world."

With the addition of Miami Business School, the consortium gains a partner, which is a leader in preparing individuals and organizations to excel in the complex, dynamic, and interconnected world of international business.

"The OneMBA community welcomes Miami Business School into the consortium. UMBS is recognized by its focus on innovation, diversity and ethical leadership – values that resonate deeply with OneMBA spirit and that direct our efforts of developing ever more open-minded, responsible and creative global leaders. We are all greatly impressed by the professionalism, commitment and passion of the UMBS team. OneMBA thus reinforces its distinctive position as the truly global executive MBA program," said Jorge Carneiro, Chair of the OneMBA Executive Committee and Associate Dean and Professor of Strategy and International Business at FGV.

SOURCE University of Miami