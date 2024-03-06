Global Online Banking Market Competitive Analysis 2024, by Service Type, Platform, Banking Type and Geography

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Banking Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Banking Market estimated at USD 17.09 Billion in 2023 is expected to reach USD 33.47 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 14.38%.



Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Smartphone Usage & Internet Penetration

Rising Digitalization and Increase in Corporate Banking

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Improving Banking Process

Introduction to New Features in Online Banking

Challenges

Security and Technical Issues

Market Segmentations

The Global Online Banking Market is segmented based on Service Type, Platform, Banking Type, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Platforms and Services.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premises.

By Banking Type, the market is classified into Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., MuleSoft, LLC, NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., etc.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Online Banking Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Online Banking Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Scope

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Online Banking Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the rep

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.6 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Online Banking Market, By Component



7 Global Online Banking Market, By Deployment



8 Global Online Banking Market, By Banking Type



9 Americas' Online Banking Market



10 Europe's Online Banking Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Online Banking Market



12 APAC's Online Banking Market



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives



14 Company Profiles

ACI Worldwide

Alkami Technology

Backbase

Broadridge Financial Solutions

CGI

Crealogix

Fiserv

Infosys

Intellect Design Arena

Mambu

Microsoft

MuleSoft

NCR

Oracle

Sopra Banking Software

Tata Consultancy Services

Technisys

Temenos

Urban FT Group

Worldline

