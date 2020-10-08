Global Online Book Services Market (2020 to 2026) - by Category and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Book Services Market by Category, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Book Services Market size is expected to reach $23.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. An electronic book also called an e-book is a digital form of a book and comprise of both text and images. These books can be easily readable on electronic devices like computers, tablets, and smartphones. The increasing adoption of these smart devices is considered as the major factor that is driving the demand for e-books globally. Moreover, the government's environment protection campaigns all across the world to promote saving trees. For this, it is needed to lessen the use of paper, and thereby there is an increase in the demand for e-books.



Furthermore, the trend is continuously increasing for gathering information online for educational and research purposes is in turn rising the growth of the e-books market. Since books are fragile and it needs adequate care to protect them from wear and tear, in addition to it their high cost is further refuting the demand for books. The market finds remarkable growth opportunities in countries where customers able to read in both English and their mother tongue. Due to this, there is a positive impact on the bulk sales of the e-books depending on the geography. Though, it is imperative to consider copyright-related regulatory frameworks, which is very important in the context of e-books. Therefore, the latent threat of piracy is one of the main challenges for the e-book market growth.



The outbreak of COVID-19 and global pandemic has resulted in the closure of most bookstores across the world thereby driving up eBook adoption. According to the Good e-Reader's blog, more than 2 million new users got registered with Kobo in May 2020, during the pandemic. Furthermore, the e-reader form of a book is cheaper than a hardcover, at the same time many online book providers are giving huge discounts on e-books and this is attracting first time buyers. Additionally, an online book is contributing to the decrease consumption of paper used for printing paper books so e-books are eco-friendly in nature. The downloading of online books is an easy process and these books can be stored on the device. It is expected to boost the growth of the online book market over the forecast period.



Based on Category, the market is segmented into Trade, Education and Science & Technology. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, May - 2020, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Online Book Services Market by Category

4.1 Global Trade Market by Region

4.2 Global Education Market by Region

4.3 Global Science & Technology Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Online Book Services Market by Region

5.1 North America Online Book Services Market

5.2 Europe Online Book Services Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Online Book Services Market

5.4 LAMEA Online Book Services Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.1.5 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Apple, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Product and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.2.6 SWOT Analysis

6.3 News Corporation (HarperCollins Publishers LLC)

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.4 Scribd, Inc.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5 Lulu Press, Inc. (Lulu Enterprises, Inc.)

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.6 Hachette Book Group (Lagardre SCA)

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.7 Smashwords, Inc.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8 Rakuten Kobo, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.8.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.9 Barnes & Noble, Inc. (Elliott Management Corporation)

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.10 Blurb, Inc. (Reischling Press, Inc.)

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8kz6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

