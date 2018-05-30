Global Online Casino Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Online Casino Market - By Game Type (Poker, Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets) - Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global online casino market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.02 % during 2018 - 2023.
The market of online casino witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on the heels of rising internet population and smartphone penetration along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global online casino market in 2017. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of European region include supporting policy and regulations coupled with high number of online gamers\
Global Online Casino Market report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Online Casino Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global online casino. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Online Casino Outlook
5. Online Casino Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Online Casino Market - Segment Analysis
7. Global Online Casino Market: Analysis By Device Type
8. Global Online Casino Market Size: Regional Analysis
9. Europe Online Casino Market: Growth and Forecast
10. Asia Pacific Online Casino Market: Growth and Forecast
11. Market Dynamics
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Policy and Regulations
14. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Bettson AB
- 888 Holdings PLC
- The Stars Group
- GVC Holdings PLC
- NetEnt
- PaddyPower Betfair
- Kindred
- William Hill
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23ksnh/global_online?w=5
