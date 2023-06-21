Global Online Dissolved Gas Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027: Emerging Opportunities in the Duval Pentagon Method, DGA and Artificial Intelligence, & Online DGA with Partial Discharge Monitoring

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online dissolved gas analyzer market generated a revenue of $113.2 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 4.3%

This study examines key trends from 2022 to 2027 in the global online dissolved gas analysis (DGA) market and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.

The report discusses the dissolved gas analyzer types, such as fault detection monitors and fault diagnostics monitors in different regions, and highlights growth opportunities for market participants. The study's base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027.

The market will grow due to limitations of laboratory DGA, aging power transformer fleet, and rising pressure on utilities as a result of increased energy demand. In addition, recent successful case studies showcasing how online DGA detected a severe, rapidly progressing fault will boost the growth of the online dissolved gas analysis market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Online Dissolved Gas Analysis - Definition and Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis by Company, Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Market

Fault Detection Monitors by Company - Parameter Measurement

Accuracy Range for Fault Detection Monitors by Products

Fault Diagnostics Monitors by Company - Parameter Measurement

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fault Detection Monitor

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fault Diagnostics Monitor

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. Sustainability and Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Market

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

How are Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Participants Addressing their Sustainability Strategy?

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Duval Pentagon Method

Growth Opportunity 2: DGA and Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 3: Online DGA with Partial Discharge Monitoring

7. Next Steps

