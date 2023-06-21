Global Online Dissolved Gas Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027: Emerging Opportunities in the Duval Pentagon Method, DGA and Artificial Intelligence, & Online DGA with Partial Discharge Monitoring

21 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online dissolved gas analyzer market generated a revenue of $113.2 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 4.3%
This study examines key trends from 2022 to 2027 in the global online dissolved gas analysis (DGA) market and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.
The report discusses the dissolved gas analyzer types, such as fault detection monitors and fault diagnostics monitors in different regions, and highlights growth opportunities for market participants. The study's base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027.
The market will grow due to limitations of laboratory DGA, aging power transformer fleet, and rising pressure on utilities as a result of increased energy demand. In addition, recent successful case studies showcasing how online DGA detected a severe, rapidly progressing fault will boost the growth of the online dissolved gas analysis market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Online Dissolved Gas Analysis - Definition and Introduction
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis by Company, Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Market
- Fault Detection Monitors by Company - Parameter Measurement
- Accuracy Range for Fault Detection Monitors by Products
- Fault Diagnostics Monitors by Company - Parameter Measurement
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fault Detection Monitor
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fault Diagnostics Monitor
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. Sustainability and Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Market
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
- How are Online Dissolved Gas Analysis Participants Addressing their Sustainability Strategy?
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Duval Pentagon Method
- Growth Opportunity 2: DGA and Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 3: Online DGA with Partial Discharge Monitoring
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a25rbr
