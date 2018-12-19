Global Online Food Delivery Market 2017-2018 & 2023 by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method & Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Online food delivery is a process of ordering and delivering food items to the customers at their doorsteps who have ordered their food through various food delivery websites and applications by using their computers or smartphones. A customer will search for a favourite restaurant, choose from available items, select the payment method and confirm the order. Food delivery applications allow the consumer to register and uphold an account in order to make frequent ordering more convenient.

Online food delivery is gaining popularity among both consumers and food service providers as it is benefiting both. Consumers are adopting online food delivery because of its ease, speed, and precision, while food service providers see the potential for increased revenue, reduced labor expenses and reduced errors.

Over the past few years the trend of online food ordering has been increasing. Rising penetration of smartphones and internet connections provides the opportunity to get the food delivered very conveniently and quickly. Online food delivery offers consumers with a wide range of food items available on their smartphones and the convenience of getting it delivered at their doorsteps. Moreover, online food delivery provides numerous benefits to food service providers as well.

One of the biggest advantages of online food delivery are savings in labor since the staff is not tied up on the phone or at the counter. Along with labor savings, other major benefits of online food delivery for food service providers include enhanced accuracy of online orders, increased convenience for the guest, simpler order processing, etc. Additionally, online food ordering can also provide food service providers with key customer information that can be useful for making promotional strategies, such as targeted promotions designed to create off-peak demand, specials targeted at particular customer segments, and couponing strategies.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global online food delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global online food delivery market based on platform type?

What is the breakup of the global online food delivery market based on business model?

What is the breakup of the global online food delivery market based on payment method?

What is the breakup of the global online food delivery market based on region?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global online food delivery market?

What is the structure of the global online food delivery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global online food delivery market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Food Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Platform Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Business Model

5.5 Market Breakup by Payment Method

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.12 Key success and risk factors



6 Market Breakup by Platform Type

6.1 Mobile Applications

6.2 Websites



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 Order Focussed Food Delivery System

7.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System

7.3 Full Service Food Delivery System



8 Market Breakup by Payment Method

8.1 Online

8.2 Cash on Delivery



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Just Eat

11.2.2 GrubHub

11.2.3 Delivery Hero

11.2.4 Deliveroo

11.2.5 Takeaway.com

11.2.6 Foodpanda

11.2.7 Ele.me

11.2.8 Meituan Waimai



