Global Online Gambling And Betting Market Report 2022: Emergence of Mobile Gambling Apps Fuels Continued Growth

Since the emergence of online gambling and betting in early 1990s, gambling sites became among the most frequently visited websites on the internet. This was primarily attributed to the continually rising adoption of internet services, improving internet infrastructure and inclination of people towards easy money. Additionally, over the past few years, emergence of mobile applications (mobile apps) too has contributed to the market development.



Online gambling and betting sector has been developing at an exceptional rate as an entertainment and recreational activity. With easy access to the internet across different regions, many users seek online gambling and betting as a secure and rewarding source of entertainment. This has widened the avenues of online gambling and betting market. Online gambling platforms offers variety of casino games including casino games, cards and dice games, bingo, sports betting and online lotteries. However, government regulations banning online gambling across different major countries is the prime factor limiting the market growth.



Market Segmentation

Type

Casino Games

Sports Betting

Card Games

Fantasy Sports

Lotteries

Social Gaming

Platform

Web-based

Downloadable

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Online Gambling And Betting market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Online Gambling And Betting market?

Which is the largest regional market for Online Gambling And Betting market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Online Gambling And Betting market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Online Gambling And Betting market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Online Gambling And Betting Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Online Gambling And Betting Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Online Gambling And Betting Market: By Platform, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

888 Holdings Plc.

NetEnt AB

Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG

Betsson Group

Fortuna Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc.

Kindred Plc.

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc.

Playtech Plc.

William Hill Plc.

Amaya Inc.

Paddy Power Betfair Plc.

