Global Online Gambling Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global online gambling market reached a value of US$ 72.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 131.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.96% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Online gambling, or virtual gambling, refers to betting on casino or sports-based activities over the internet. In comparison to in-person gambling, online gambling does not involve physical interaction of players and all the sessions are moderated by computer programs. Players can virtually play various games, such as sports betting, blackjack, poker, roulette and slot machines. They can download gambling software on their personal computers or can play through a website. Online gambling offers various benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, customizable budget and real-time gambling experience for the players.



Global Online Gambling Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing penetration of the internet across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, legalization and cultural approval of online betting in various developed countries are also providing a boost to the market growth. Online sports companies are also attaining high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, which helps attract new users. In line with this, convenient access to online casinos that can be used through mobile phones is also creating a positive impact on the online gambling industry.



Various technological advancements, such as the development of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These technologies aid in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the player. Other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the advent of bitcoin gambling, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The global online gambling industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players. Some of the leading players in the market are:

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Cherry Spelgladje AB

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc

Intralot

Kindred Group Plc

LeoVegas AB

MGM Resorts International

