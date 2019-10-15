Global Online Gambling Market Report 2019-2023 with Focus on the Sports Betting Featuring Betsson, Kindred, Net Entertainment and Paddy Power Betfair

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Gambling Market with Focus on the Sports Betting (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Gambling Market with Focus on the Sports Betting (2019-2023 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global online gambling market with detailed analysis of market size and growth.

The analysis includes market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides a detailed analysis of online sports betting in terms of value globally. The report provides a detailed analysis of the European online gambling market which includes market by value, market share by products and market sizing of major products i.e. online sports betting and online casino.

The online gambling market is comprised of a number of different types of games, each with its own business model and technology. It consists of online casinos, sports betting, online poker, online bingo, lotteries and other skill games. The two main forms of online gambling are: Online Wagering and Online Gaming.

The global market for online gambling exhibited a strong performance through the years 2015 to 2018. It is estimated that the market would grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2019-2023). The global online gambling market is supported by various growth drivers such as the growth of mobile gambling, spike in internet penetration, rising ownership of gadgets such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, a growing number of online women gamblers, industry consolidation and alternative option to cash. In spite of high growth, the market is still facing some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market.

Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: different attitudes and perceptions, reasons for opposing gambling and switching player habits. Increasing adoption of bitcoin gambling and the growing number of online women gamblers have been identified as some of the key trends existing in the market.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online gambling market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global online gambling market is highly fragmented with various players. Betsson AB, Kindred Group Plc., Net Entertainment and Paddy Power Betfair Plc. are some of the key players operating in the global online gambling market whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the respective companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Online Gambling

2.1.1 Evolution of Online Gambling Market

2.1.2 Characteristics of Online Gambling

2.1.3 Forms of Online Gambling

2.1.4 Global Online Gambling Regulations

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Gambling Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Gambling Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Gambling Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Gambling Market by Segments

3.1.4 Global Offline Gambling Market by Value

3.2 Global Online Gambling Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Online Gambling Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Online Gambling Market by Region

3.2.3 Global Online Gambling Market by Segment (Sports Betting, Casino and Others)

3.3 Global Online Gambling Market Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Online Casino Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Other Online Gambling Market by Value

4. Region/Country Analysis

4.1 European Online Gambling Market Analysis

4.1.1 European Gambling Market by Value

4.1.2 European Gambling Market by Segment (Offline and Online)

4.1.3 European Offline Gambling Market by Value

4.2 European Online Gambling Market Analysis

4.2.1 European Online Gambling Market by Value

4.2.2 European Online Gambling Market by Segments (Sports Betting, Casino and Others)

4.3 European Online Gambling Market Segment Analysis

4.3.1 European Online Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.2 European Online Casino Market by Value

4.3.3 European Other Online Gambling Market by Value

4.4 Asia and Middle East Online Gambling Market Analysis

4.4.1 Asia and Middle East Online Gambling Market by Value

4.5 North America Online Gambling Market Analysis

4.5.1 North America Online Gambling Market by Value

4.6 Latin America Online Gambling Market Analysis

4.6.1 Latin America Online Gambling Market by Value

4.6.2 Latin America Online Gambling Market: Current Status and Further Market Potential

4.7 Rest of the World Online Gambling Market Analysis

4.7.1 Rest of the World Online Gambling Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Mobile Gambling

5.1.2 Increasing E-Sports Betting

5.1.3 Rising Sports Betting Around the Globe

5.1.4 Rising Internet Penetration

5.1.5 Growing Popularity of Live Casinos

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Different Attitude and Perception

5.2.2 Reasons for Opposing Gambling

5.2.3 Switching Player Habits

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 New Emerging Online Gambling Payment Methods

5.3.2 Gamification and Virtual Reality

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Online Gambling Market Players by Financial Comparison

7. Company Profiles



Betsson AB

Kindred Group Plc.

Net Entertainment

Paddy Power Betfair Plc

