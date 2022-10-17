Global Online Gambling Market Report 2022: Proliferation of Sports Betting Along With Other Online Gambling Ads Boosting Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Gambling Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online gambling market was valued at US$65.316 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$128.154 billion in 2027.

The growing popularity of betting across different regions around the globe is significantly driving the global online gambling market. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), around 2,800 sites were active online and offered games and activities, such as poker, lottery, and bingo, as of 2018.

The growing adoption of smartphones, coupled with rapid penetration of better internet connectivity across various regions/countries, is supporting easy access to various online gambling platforms. With companies offering freemium models to their customers, the number of people engaged in various types of online gambling is rising at a considerable rate which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global online gambling market.

An increasing number of cost-effective mobile applications to play different online gambling games on smartphones is also contributing to the market growth of online gambling worldwide. The ease of sports betting using a portable connected device such as a smartphone, laptop, and tablet has increased the number of players in the online gambling industry.

Moreover, the proliferation of sports betting along with other online gambling ads is further attracting people to try online gambling, thus positively impacting the market growth during the forecast period. Online agencies, third-party ad servers, and networks and exchanges are used for advertising gambling websites of various companies. Online gambling service providers enter into agreements with individual customers or players to offer betting services for real money, attracting more and more gamers.

The online gambling industry has a vast range of regulatory frameworks in place, which attributes mainly to the market size, the number of participants, and the level of illegal gambling. Legislation for online gambling ranges from licensed markets that are fully open to commercial operators to explicitly prohibited and banned. Tax rates, online penetration, and other regulatory requirements vary widely across geographic regions. As legislation continues to evolve, the regulated markets have a severe impact of increasing costs and barriers to entry which includes consumer protection initiatives and rising gambling taxes. By far, the United Kingdom is the largest regulated online gambling market for many online operators. Other sizeable regulated markets include Sweden, Spain, Italy, and Australia.

However, many countries prohibit the online gambling industry, which is hampering the growth of the global online gambling market. Countries, where online gambling is illegal, include Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), North Korea, India, and Qatar. In Russia, online gambling is completely banned except for interactive gambling, which includes simulators of slot machines, card games, and casino games. Moreover, countries, where online gambling is allowed have restricted and stringent regulations, which further erodes the growth of this overall online gambling market.

Segmentation

By Game Type

Sports Betting

Casino

Lottery

By Platform

Desktop

Mobile

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Middle East and Africa

and Nigeria

South Africa

Kenya

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Philippines

Vietnam

Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Online Gambling Market Analysis, By Game Type



6. Global Online Gambling Market Analysis, By Platform



7. Global Online Gambling Market Analysis, By Geography



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis



9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

William Hill Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

BETSSON AB (publ)

BetAmerica

888 Holdings PLC

Light & Wonder, Inc.

Bet365

Kindred Group Plc

Entain plc

LeoVegas Group

Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tj141v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets