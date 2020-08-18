Global Online Grocery Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online grocery market is estimated to reach US$663.33 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.02% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, rising number of smartphone users, adoption of internet based devices, rising penetration among millennial population, growing e-commerce and evolving technology are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by lack of physical experience, lack of trust regarding freshness of products and high delivery charges. A few notable trends include personalizing experience, visual commerce, growth in digital consumerism and increasing inclination towards comfort.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953029/?utm_source=PRN







The global online grocery market is segmented into staples & cooking essentials, breakfast & dairy, fresh produce, snacks & beverages, meat & seafood and others. The global online grocery market is highly dominated by staples & cooking essentials owing to repetitive shopping of staples that include food grains, flours and essentials.

The global online grocery market is expected to grow in future due to increasing penetration of internet services, rising awareness among consumers and inclination towards comfort. In terms of geographical areas, China is the major contributor to the global online grocery market supported by improvement in internet infrastructure and advancement in logistic network.



Scope of the report:



• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global online grocery market, segmented into staples & cooking essentials, breakfast & dairy, fresh produce, snacks & beverages, meat & seafood and others

• The major regional markets (China, U.S. and UK) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Walmart, Inc.

Tesco Plc, Kroger Co., Ocado Group Plc, Amazon.com Inc. and J Sainsbury Plc ) are also presented in detail.



Key Target Audience:



• Online Grocery Vendors

• Grocery Retailers

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953029/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

