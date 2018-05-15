Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.75% - Key Vendors are Babbel, Berlitz Languages, Linguatronics, Pearson ELT & Rosetta Stone

The global online language subscription courses market to grow at a CAGR of 18.75% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is deployment of cloud-based services. The online language courses market research report identifies the growing deployment of cloud-based services that will drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the increasing adoption of technology-aided tools and techniques, course providers are efficiently delivering knowledge to a wide audience.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in m-learning of languages. Due to the advent of digital learning, the education market along with the language learning market will acquire major market shares. The appeal of language learning courses is increased using an appropriate blend of different media that is presented in various appealing ways.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growth in MOOCs. The increase in number of MOOCs coupled with the rising number of professionals who develop content for MOOCs is posing as a threat for the online language subscription courses market.

Key vendors

Babbel

Berlitz Languages

Linguatronics

Pearson ELT (Pearson)

(Pearson) Rosetta Stone

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LANGUAGE



Comparison by language

English



Mandarin

Spanish

Others

Market opportunity by language

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Individual learners

Institutional learners



Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Deployment of cloud-based services

Increasing adoption of digital game-based language learning

Growing focus on IoT and wearable technology

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



