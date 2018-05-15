Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.75% - Key Vendors are Babbel, Berlitz Languages, Linguatronics, Pearson ELT & Rosetta Stone

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online language subscription courses market to grow at a CAGR of 18.75% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is deployment of cloud-based services. The online language courses market research report identifies the growing deployment of cloud-based services that will drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the increasing adoption of technology-aided tools and techniques, course providers are efficiently delivering knowledge to a wide audience.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in m-learning of languages. Due to the advent of digital learning, the education market along with the language learning market will acquire major market shares. The appeal of language learning courses is increased using an appropriate blend of different media that is presented in various appealing ways.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growth in MOOCs. The increase in number of MOOCs coupled with the rising number of professionals who develop content for MOOCs is posing as a threat for the online language subscription courses market.
Key vendors
- Babbel
- Berlitz Languages
- Linguatronics
- Pearson ELT (Pearson)
- Rosetta Stone
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LANGUAGE
- Comparison by language
- English
- Mandarin
- Spanish
- Others
- Market opportunity by language
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Individual learners
- Institutional learners
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Deployment of cloud-based services
- Increasing adoption of digital game-based language learning
- Growing focus on IoT and wearable technology
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zphhnm/global_online?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-language-subscription-courses-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-18-75---key-vendors-are-babbel-berlitz-languages-linguatronics-pearson-elt--rosetta-stone-300648853.html
