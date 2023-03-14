Global Online Lottery Market to 2028: Featuring Camelot Group, International Game Technology, Jackpot.com and Lotto Agent Among Others

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Lottery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online lottery market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.58% during 2022-2028.

Online lottery refers to a system of gambling that involves acquiring money by selling numbered tickets and randomly drawing numbers to provide prizes to holders of selected numbers. These games are linked to a central computer, which is further connected to a telecommunication network.

Online lottery applications can be downloaded on the desktop and smartphones or can be played through a website. The sessions are moderated by computer programs, thus eliminating all forms of physical contact and interactions.

Apart from this, online lottery solutions offer multiple benefits, such as real-time experience, convenience, secure payments, easy accessibility, cashless transactions, and a safe environment.



The rising availability of high-speed internet connectivity and the inflating sales of smartphones across the globe represent some of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Consumers are widely adopting online lottery methods due to their enhanced accessibility on mobile phones and personal computers (PCs), provision of digital and mobile payments for online players, and improved betting processes, security, and reliability.

Additionally, the shifting inclination of users from traditional draw-based games to online lotteries due to a higher amount of return on lower investments is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, various advancements in technology, such as the integration of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), along with the introduction of connected wearables for providing an immersive gaming experience while ensuring transparency, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of online payment channels that offer encryption security for protecting data related to online transactions is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including various promotional activities on social media, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and the implementation of various government initiatives promoting safe practices and legalization of online lottery services, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

