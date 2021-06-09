Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2026

Online gambling is easier and also more efficient. Across the world, online lottery garnered much popularity attracting audience from different age groups and walks of life. Growth in the global market has skyrocketed in recent years owing to multiple favorable factors like technological advances, rising digitalization and increasing disposable incomes. Online lottery is poised to enjoy high demand due to increasing transition towards the online platform and the gamification trend. Market growth is also propelled by increasing per capita income, growing number of dual-income households and rising interest and uptake among people. Providers of online lottery games are investing in digitalization and advanced technology to tap the lucrative opportunity. Various countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific have provided support to online sports lottery activities like soccer, golf, auto racing, football, baseball, basketball, boxing and hockey. The support is anticipated to present new growth opportunities for the market. Another factor positively influencing growth is increasing popularity of social media as a result of extensive penetration of smartphones and the Internet. Holding fewer restrictions in comparison to conventional marketing approaches, social media is emerged as a popular platform for product promotions and advertising for online lottery providers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Lottery estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Online Draw-based Lottery Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.6% CAGR to reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online Sports Lotteries segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach 4.1 Billion by 2026

The Online Lottery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.7% share in the global market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

By Platform Type, Desktop-Based Segment to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

The Desktop-based segment's strong position can be credited to large content view, big screen and the quest to learn new technology. In the global Desktop-based (Platform Type) segment, USA, Canada and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

