Global Online Music Streaming Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Amazon, Apple & Deezer Among Others

The global online music streaming market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising number of digital platforms and the growing adoption of smart devices. Platforms offering users accurate song recommendation, playlist customization, and hassle-free accessibility on browsers as well as on mobile application is also a major driving factor for the market. Besides, increasing smartphone penetration and the rise in the number of service providers across the globe are positively impacting the online music streaming market. Likewise, the availability of regional content and the rising popularity of live streaming platforms are fueling the market growth.



The global online music streaming market is segmented based on service, content type, platform, end-user, and revenue model. Based on the service, the market is sub-segmented into on-demand online music streaming and live online music streaming. Based on the content type, the market is bifurcated into audio streaming and video streaming. Based on the platform the market is segmented into browsers and applications dry online music streaming. Further, based on end-users the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Based on the revenue model, the market is segmented into subscriptions and advertisements. The subscription revenue model is witnessing a lucrative growth rate owing to the increasing demand for hassle-free and ad-free experience by the users.



The global online music streaming market is further segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increase in smartphone penetration and the rising adoption of smart devices in the region. Moreover, owing to the menace of piracy in developing countries, artists are opting for streaming services, hence fueling the market growth.



The key players of the global online music streaming market include Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google LLC., Spotify AB, Pandora Media, Inc., Deezer, SoundCloud Limited, Tidal (Aspiro AB), JOOX others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in May 2019, SoundCloud agreed to acquire leading rights management and distribution company, Repost Network. With this acquisition, SoundCloud will be able to provide tools and services such as streaming distribution, analytics dashboards, and content protection to high-performing and emerging creators.



The report is intended for digital media companies, music companies, software companies, seed funders, venture capitalists, start-ups, research organizations, and other related organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, products offered by the companies, and future market opportunities. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



