Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Report 2024: North America Leads Growth, Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation on the Rise - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

The global market for online on-demand home services has witnessed a notable surge, demonstrating a robust expansion from $4.64 billion in 2023 to a projected $5.29 billion in 2024, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This upward trend is largely driven by the ubiquitous presence of smartphones, increased urbanization, evolving consumer lifestyles, and the burgeoning inclination towards tech-savvy service solutions.

The sector is set for further advancement, with a predicted growth trajectory seeing the market scale up to $9.03 billion by 2028, accelerated at a CAGR of 14.3%. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home advancements, alongside the burgeoning trend of remote work, are propelling the demand for these services, whereby consumers increasingly favor contactless, safe, and personalized service options.

Navigating the Technological Landscape

The progressive transformation in the market is directly linked to the intensifying use of smartphones as pivotal portals for a myriad of services. Data depicts significant smartphone reliance, such as a report noting Mississippi's average daily mobile usage, positioning these devices as central to the market's growth.

The rise of flexible work paradigms is anticipated to further buoy market expansion. With the majority of professionals expressing a predilection for remote or hybrid work models, online on-demand home services are adeptly positioned to meet the evolving service consumption preferences.

Emerging Market Dynamics

Amidst these growth factors, product innovation takes a front seat. Renowned entities such as Angi Inc. are spearheading this trend, launching services like Angi Key to streamline home improvement processes. Similarly, strategic partnerships are burgeoning, exemplified by market giants collaborating with platforms like Thumbtack to enhance consumer access to a broad spectrum of domestic services.

Acquisitions and Market Consolidation:



The market also observes significant M&A activities, with LawnStarter's acquisition of Lawn Love marking a pivotal moment in the sector, set to fortify the service capabilities of outdoor home service providers.

Regional Insights

North America emerges as the commanding region within this market space in 2023, with forecasts indicating sustained dominance. Comprehensive coverage in the market research includes analysis across diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

With a keen focus on both cellular and non-cellular modality offerings across an array of end-user sectors including media, entertainment, home welfare, beauty, healthcare, and more, the latest market research presents an overarching view of the current and future market landscape.

