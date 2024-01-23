Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Report 2024: North America Leads Growth, Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation on the Rise - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jan, 2024, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online On-demand Home Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for online on-demand home services has witnessed a notable surge, demonstrating a robust expansion from $4.64 billion in 2023 to a projected $5.29 billion in 2024, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This upward trend is largely driven by the ubiquitous presence of smartphones, increased urbanization, evolving consumer lifestyles, and the burgeoning inclination towards tech-savvy service solutions.

The sector is set for further advancement, with a predicted growth trajectory seeing the market scale up to $9.03 billion by 2028, accelerated at a CAGR of 14.3%. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home advancements, alongside the burgeoning trend of remote work, are propelling the demand for these services, whereby consumers increasingly favor contactless, safe, and personalized service options.

Navigating the Technological Landscape

 The progressive transformation in the market is directly linked to the intensifying use of smartphones as pivotal portals for a myriad of services. Data depicts significant smartphone reliance, such as a report noting Mississippi's average daily mobile usage, positioning these devices as central to the market's growth.

The rise of flexible work paradigms is anticipated to further buoy market expansion. With the majority of professionals expressing a predilection for remote or hybrid work models, online on-demand home services are adeptly positioned to meet the evolving service consumption preferences.

Emerging Market Dynamics

 Amidst these growth factors, product innovation takes a front seat. Renowned entities such as Angi Inc. are spearheading this trend, launching services like Angi Key to streamline home improvement processes. Similarly, strategic partnerships are burgeoning, exemplified by market giants collaborating with platforms like Thumbtack to enhance consumer access to a broad spectrum of domestic services.

Acquisitions and Market Consolidation:

The market also observes significant M&A activities, with LawnStarter's acquisition of Lawn Love marking a pivotal moment in the sector, set to fortify the service capabilities of outdoor home service providers.

Regional Insights

 North America emerges as the commanding region within this market space in 2023, with forecasts indicating sustained dominance. Comprehensive coverage in the market research includes analysis across diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

With a keen focus on both cellular and non-cellular modality offerings across an array of end-user sectors including media, entertainment, home welfare, beauty, healthcare, and more, the latest market research presents an overarching view of the current and future market landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Angi Inc.
  • Helpling GmbH
  • TaskRabbit Inc.
  • The ServiceMaster Company LLC
  • AskforTask Inc.
  • Handy Technologies Inc.
  • TaskEasy Inc.
  • ByNext Inc.
  • Urban Company (previously UrbanClap) Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Paintzen Inc.
  • Porch.com Inc.
  • E Home Services Pte. Ltd.
  • ServiceWhale Inc.
  • Fixico B.V.
  • Airtasker Pty Ltd.
  • Zaarly Inc.
  • Hello Alfred Inc.
  • SERVIZ Inc.
  • Homejoy Inc.
  • Thumbtack Inc.
  • HomeAdvisor Inc.
  • Takl Inc.
  • LawnStarter Inc.
  • Lawn Love Inc.
  • Plowz & Mowz Inc.
  • YourMechanic Inc.
  • Openbay Inc.
  • Carvana Co.
  • Turo Inc.
  • Getaround Inc.
  • Zipcar Inc.
  • Silvercar Inc.
  • Drizly Inc.
  • Saucey Inc.
  • Minibar Delivery LLC
  • Instacart Inc.
  • Shipt Inc.
  • Postmates Inc.
  • DoorDash Inc.
  • Grubhub Holdings Inc.
  • Uber Technologies Inc.
  • Caviar Inc.
  • Seamless Holdings Corporation
  • EatStreet Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlmhzl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market: Projected Growth in Controlled Environment Agriculture, Comprehensive Analysis 2023-2028

Europe Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market: Projected Growth in Controlled Environment Agriculture, Comprehensive Analysis 2023-2028

The "Europe Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global FPGA Security Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: FPGAs in the Era of AI - Boosting Telecom Sector Growth

Global FPGA Security Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: FPGAs in the Era of AI - Boosting Telecom Sector Growth

The "FPGA Security Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The FPGA security market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.