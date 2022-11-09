NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:

What's New for 2022?

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Online On-Demand Home Services estimated at US$112.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Home Care & Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 60.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Repair & Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 57.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.5% CAGR

The Online On-Demand Home Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$431.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 52.6% and 49.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.4% CAGR.

Health, Wellness & Beauty Segment to Record 52.2% CAGR

In the global Health, Wellness & Beauty segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 52.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$318.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

50+1 Strategies

Amazon.com, Inc.

Arround Inc.

DISH Network LLC

EasyFix

Goodnest

Handy Technologies, Inc.

Happy Helper

Helpling

Helpling GmbH

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care & Design by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Care & Design by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Repair & Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Repair & Maintenance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Online On-Demand Home Services Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health, Wellness & Beauty by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Health, Wellness &

Beauty by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED STATES

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design, Repair &

Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,

Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,

Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,

Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: China 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,

Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,

Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: France 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,

Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,

Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2022 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design, Repair &

Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: UK 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care &

Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online

On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance,

Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 &

2027

ASIA-PACIFIC

Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care &

Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand

Home Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care &

Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand

Home Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &

Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027



