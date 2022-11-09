Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract:
Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Online On-Demand Home Services estimated at US$112.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Home Care & Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 60.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Repair & Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 57.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.5% CAGR
The Online On-Demand Home Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$431.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 52.6% and 49.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.4% CAGR.
Health, Wellness & Beauty Segment to Record 52.2% CAGR
In the global Health, Wellness & Beauty segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 52.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$318.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Online On-Demand Home Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care & Design by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Care & Design by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Repair & Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Repair & Maintenance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Online On-Demand Home Services Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health, Wellness & Beauty by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Health, Wellness &
Beauty by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design, Repair &
Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,
Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,
Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,
Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: China 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,
Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,
Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: France 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,
Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design,
Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care & Design, Repair &
Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: UK 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand Home
Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care &
Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online
On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance,
Health, Wellness & Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Online On-Demand Home Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care &
Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand
Home Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Online On-Demand Home Services by Segment - Home Care &
Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness & Beauty and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Online On-Demand
Home Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Care & Design, Repair & Maintenance, Health, Wellness &
Beauty and Other Segments for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
