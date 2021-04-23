Global Online Pharmacy Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Amazon, Caremark and Giant Eagle Among Others

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Pharmacy Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online pharmacy market is anticipated to at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. A surge in internet penetration and an increase in the adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, and laptops have boosted the number of citizens inclined toward online pharmacy. Presently, online social media has gained major popularity, which makes it easier for individuals to get more and more information on medications and relevant data, consequently ordering pharmaceuticals online.



The online delivery of pharmaceuticals is increasing due to diverse regulatory, economic, and cultural environments. Over three decades ago, before the introduction of the world wide web, people were not much aware of the internet. However, now with the changing trend, the internet has become an essential tool across the globe. It is widely used in pharmacies and among doctors with the emerging trend of online pharmacy. An online pharmacy sells medicines online, which includes independent internet-only sites, online branches of brick-and-mortar pharmacies, and sites representing partnerships with other brick and mortar pharmacies.



The global online pharmacy market is segmented based on medicine type. Based on medicine type, the online pharmacy market is segmented into OTC medicines and prescription medicines. OTC medicines are estimated to be the dominating medicine type sub-segment, growing at a substantial CAGR.



Geographically, the global online pharmacy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In the US, the online pharmacy market is mainly prescription-based. However, there is a limited presence of prescription based online pharmacies in Europe, unlike the US. Among other regions, Europe is the second-largest market for online pharmacy, while North America is the largest one. Moreover, in the APAC region, online pharmacy is anticipated to increase owing to the surge in investments and several government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure. India and China are estimated to be the major contributors in the region with prominent market shares.



Amazon.com, Inc. (PillPack), Carepoint Healthcare LLC (Carepoint Pharmacy), Caremark LLC (CVS Pharmacy), Express Scripts Holding Co., Giant Eagle, Inc., Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., The Kroger Company, and Walmart, Inc. are some of the market leaders in the global online pharmacy industry. The global online pharmacy market is completely diverse and all sizes of enterprises are emerging in the online pharmacy market. The key pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to increase investments toward forming partnerships with e-commerce enterprises to inflate their market value.



