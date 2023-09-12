Global Online Poker Market Anticipated to Reach a Staggering $283.42 Billion by 2032: Surging Popularity and Technological Advancements Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Poker Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Game, By Device, By End-User, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online poker market is projected to reach USD 283.42 billion by 2032. This report offers a detailed analysis of current market dynamics and insights into future growth prospects.

Key Market Drivers

The market is expected to thrive due to the increasing preference for online gambling, the attractive offers and benefits provided by online gaming platforms, and continuous advancements in the online gaming sector.

Online poker games have gained popularity as a form of online gambling, enabling players to participate in poker games over the internet, competing against others globally. These games involve players sitting at a virtual table, each with virtual chips, engaging in poker rounds to accumulate chips from fellow players.

Dedicated websites and downloadable software from online poker companies facilitate these games. These companies offer various games and promotions to attract and retain players, often providing tools to enhance player skills and manage their finances.

The primary driver of the online gaming market is the widespread availability of high-speed internet and mobile technology, providing players with convenient access to a diverse range of games anytime, anywhere, without the need to visit physical casinos or gaming establishments.

Market Challenges

Despite its growth, the online gambling market faces challenges, including legal and regulatory complexities, payment processing issues, competition from other entertainment forms, concerns related to addiction, and technical obstacles. The industry operates in a complex regulatory environment with varying laws and regulations across countries and jurisdictions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Expanding internet penetration and the increasing use of mobile phones for online gaming.
  • Technological advancements.

Restraints and Challenges

  • Convenient and secure payment options.

Companies Mentioned

  • Tencent
  • the 888 Group
  • Partypoker
  • GGPoker
  • Baazi Games
  • Bovada
  • MPL
  • PokerStars
  • American Cardroom
  • BetOnline
  • Ignition
  • Pocket52
  • Arkadium
  • 24/7 Games LLC
  • Delta Corp Limited
  • Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Market Report Highlights

  • The smartphone segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by the proliferation of smartphones, making online poker more accessible and convenient for players worldwide.
  • The Gambling Enthusiast segment will dominate the market, focusing on attracting and retaining this segment through quality games and engaging rewards.
  • Europe is expected to dominate the market due to its favorable regulatory environment, established gambling culture, and technological access.

Market Segmentation

Online Poker Market, Game Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Texas Hold'em Poker
  • Omaha
  • 7-Card Stud
  • 5 Card Omaha
  • Others

Online Poker Market, Device Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • PC/Laptop
  • Smartphone
  • Others

Online Poker Market, End-User Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Gambling Enthusiast
  • Dabblers
  • Social Exuberant

Online Poker Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia)
  • Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico)
  • Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa)

