Global Online Poker Markets, 2018-2023 and 2024-2030: Insights on Texas Hold'em Poker, Omaha, 7-Card Stud, 5 Card Omaha, and Other Games Featuring Tencent, Partypoker, Baazi Games, Bovada, Pokerstars, and More

The global online poker market is expected to reach an estimated $193.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage and growing popularity of poker games. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the gambling enthusiast, dabbler, and social exuberant sectors.

The report forecasts that smartphone is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing preference for mobile-friendly poker games and services as its easy accessibility, engaging, and convenient for players worldwide.

Within this market, gambling enthusiast is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to their growing focus on top-notch games that are ease of use and provides fascinating prizes and promotions.

Online Poker Market by Device [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

PC/Laptop

Smartphone

Others

Online Poker Market by Game [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Texas Hold'em Poker

Omaha

7-Card Stud

5 Card Omaha

Others

Online Poker Market by End Use [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Gambling Enthusiast

Enthusiast Dabblers

Social Exuberant

Online Poker Market by Region [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies online poker companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the online poker companies profiled in this report include:

Tencent

Partypoker

Baazi Games

Bovada

Pokerstars

American Cardroom

Ignition

Pocket52

Arkadium

Delta

Market Size Estimates: Online poker market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Online poker market size by device, game, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Online poker market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different devices, games, end uses, and regions for the online poker market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the online poker market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

