Sex toys are sexual stimulation devices used to enhance pleasure for individuals. Online sex toys refer to purchases made through various e-commerce websites and vendor websites. e report on the global online sex toys market is segmented based on geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and products (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others). For market size and forecast, retail price of products is considered.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global online sex toys market to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global online sex toys market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of online sex toys refer to purchases made through various e-commerce websites and vendor websites



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Online Sex Toys Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Doc Johnson

• LELO

• LUVU Brands

• Standard Innovation

• Reckitt Benckise



Market driver

• Growing LGBT population in developed countries

Market challenge

• Cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets

Market trend

• Increase in innovative marketing of products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



