Global Online Sex Toys Market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022

Our market research analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.



Segmentation by product and analysis of the online sex toys market

•Dildos

•Erection rings

•Adult vibrators



The adult vibrators segment accounted for the major share of the online adult toys market during 2017. Owing to the increased adoption among users and the new product innovations in terms of shape, size, texture, and color replicating male genitalia, the adult vibrators segment will lead the online sex toys market in the coming years as well.



Geographical segmentation and analysis of the online sex toys market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA



During 2017, APAC accounted for the maximum share of the online sex toys market. Our analysts have predicted that the region will contribute to the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well. According to this analysis, the growth of the market in this region will mainly attribute to the low cost involved in manufacturing sex toys in countries such as China. Moreover, the increased adoption of products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore also influences the growth of this adult toys market.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global online sex toys market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global online sex toys market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global online sex toys market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global online sex toys market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global online sex toys market?



